We get to know who carries the bag for Canadian professional golfer Adam Hadwin.

Who Is Adam Hadwin’s Caddie?

Canadian professional golfer Adam Hadwin has been competing on the PGA Tour for several years now and for the vast majority of it he has had the same man on the bag, Joe Cruz.

But who exactly is Cruz? Let’s get to know him a little better below.

Hadwin currently has Joe Cruz on the bag and has had him in the role for some time.

We are unsure when exactly they first started working together but we believe Cruz has been on the bag for most of Hadwin’s finest moments as a professional, including victory at the 2017 Valspar Championship, two Presidents Cup appearances in 2017 and 2019, and also shooting a 59 at the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge.

Crus was born in Pasadena, California and went to Long Beach City College & Concordia University Irvine, a private school in California.

In terms of other players he has caddied for, Cruz has also been the bagman for American professionals Michael Letzig and Andy Pope as well.

Cruz actually took an interesting road to becoming a PGA Tour caddie. He first picked up the game of golf in middle school when his older brother took him to a local par-3 course. He acknowledges before that day, he wanted to be a baseball player but things changed, he then wanted to be on the PGA Tour.

He quickly threw himself into the game and became a scratch player by the time he was a senior in high school. Unfortunately he fell out of love with playing the game as he went to college.

After he graduated, he randomly got a call from a friend asking if he wanted to caddie for him at the first stage of PGA Tour Q-School in Carson City, Nevada.

From there Cruz contacted a friend who worked at Bandon Dunes as a caddie and went to do the same.

Eventually he got onto the bag of Letzig and then Hadwin a couple of years later.

Speaking to The Caddie Network, Cruz said that his favourite course to caddie at is Riviera, and his favourite course to play is Lakewood CC in Maryland.

His hobbies outside of golf include watching the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team, tailgating, BBQing and watching pro football.

He also likes to play the game often and has said his dream foursome would be former President Barack Obama, famous poker player Phil Ivey, and John Frusciante, a guitarist best known for his work with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.