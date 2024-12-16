How To Watch The Showdown: Live Stream, TV Channels For Scheffler & McIlroy vs Koepka & DeChambeau
The PGA Tour vs LIV Golf League pairs match is being played for a reported purse of $10million in cryptocurrency
Watch The Showdown to see the hotly-anticipated PGA Tour vs LIV Golf grudge match featuring Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy against Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. This article explains how to watch The Showdown golf online with a live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.
The Showdown key information
• Date: December 17, 2024
• Venue: MGM Resorts' Shadow Creek course, Las Vegas, Nevada
• TV: TNT Sports, TBS, truTV (US)
• Live stream: Max (US)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
The Crypto.com Showdown – to give it the full, sponsor-correct name – is a one-day, made-for-TV event featuring a clash between pairs from the once-warring golf factions: the historic PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed upstart, LIV Golf.
World No.1 Scheffler is teaming up with multiple major winner McIlroy to take on the LIV pair of Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau over 18 holes at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. Scheffler, by dint of winning the FedEx Cup, is the reigning PGA Tour champion; and Northern Irishman McIlroy is the reigning DP World Tour champion, having won the European Tour’s Race to Dubai for a sixth time.
They will not be taking on the winner of the LIV Golf League, as that is Jon Rahm, but rather the two men who have won Majors while being members of the LIV Golf League: this year’s US Open champion DeChambeau, and last year’s PGA Championship winner Koepka.
Not all the details of the match have been released ahead of time – so tuning in to the live broadcast is the one sure fire way of knowing how exactly it will be played! But the match will be contested in three parts over 18 holes at the beautiful Shadow Creek course in Las Vegas.
Read on for our guide on how to watch The Showdown online, on TV, and from anywhere.
► The Showdown: What You Need To Know
Watch The Showdown golf from anywhere
With broadcasting restricted to the US, many golf fans will be wondering how they can watch the Showdown if they're outside the country.
Fortunately, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
Watch The Showdown golf match in the US
Golf fans in the US can watch The Showdown live on television or via live stream, across TNT, TBS, TruTV, and Max.
TNT, part of the Warner Bros. Discovery stable, is the main rights-holder, with simulcasts going out across TBS and TruTV. All three are available on most cable TV packages.
Prices for traditional cable TV vary by location and provider, but nowadays there are plenty of good cord-cutting streaming services that allow you to watch cable TV channels online.
The Showdown Timings
• Date: December 17:
• TV start time: 6pm ET / 3pm PT
Chief among them is Sling. You can get TNT and TBS on either the Sling Blue or Sling Orange packages, while TruTV is only on Sling Blue. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, while Sling Blue is slightly more at $45. Both plans, however, come with a half-price discount for your first month.
Fubo is another cord-cutting streaming service through which you'll be able to watch The Showdown, but is the pricier provider at $79.99 per month. That said, you do get a lot of sport, and you can get your first month nearly half price, at $44.99.
TBS and TruTV have their own online streaming platforms for their traditional cable TV subscribers to access, but for a dedicated streamer, you can head to Warner Bros. Discovery's Max platform, where prices start from $9.99 per month. You'll need the B/R Sports add-on, but handily it is included for free right now, for a limited time.
Is The Showdown golf on TV in the UK?
The Showdown is not being shown in the UK.
This is on the US version of TNT, and you cannot yet get Max in the UK via the Max app or website because Max's parent company, Warner Bros Discovery, has licensing deals with UK broadcaster Sky that don't expire until 2026.
But if you are a subscriber to a service in the USA which is showing the action from Shadow Creek, but are currently away from the USA, you can still watch the coverage via streaming by using a VPN.
Can I watch The Showdown golf in Canada?
The Showdown is not being televised in Canada. None of the US services showing the event will work in Canada due to geo-restrictions.
If you're travelling over the border, you'll need a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back in the US.
Is The Showdown on TV in Australia?
Likewise, there is no Australian broadcaster for The Showdown.
The Showdown: Format
Holes 1-6: Fourballs - each player plays their own ball and the teammate with the lower score on that hole provides his team's score.
Holes 7-12: Foursomes - each team plays one ball, with the teammates playing alternate shots with it. One teammate will tee off on the odd-numbered holes; the other player on the even-numbered ones.
Holes 13-18: Singles - an one-on-one match between a player from each side. We presume there will be two singles matches per hole, but the exact format of this section has yet to be announced.
The Showdown: TV schedule
Tuesday 17th December
• TNT, TBS, truTV, Max: Coverage starts at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.
