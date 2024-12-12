'It Was Really About Us Taking This Into Our Own Hands' - McIlroy On How PGA Tour-LIV Golf Showdown Came To Fruition
Rory McIlroy says the players organized the PGA Tour-LIV Golf Showdown match themselves to show fans they're trying to bring the sport back together
Rory McIlroy says the golfers took matters into their own hands when organizing The Showdown exhibition match between four PGA Tour and LIV Golf players to show fans they're trying to heal the men's game's great divide.
McIlroy has been a central figure in the previous war of words between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, but is now trying to play a leading role in bringing the sport back together.
The Northern Irishman will partner Scottie Scheffler against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in The Showdown in Las Vegas on 17 December.
And the four-time Major champion says it was the players themselves who worked to arrange the made-for-TV match to offer up something new for golf fans, and to show that they're trying to work together for the sport's future.
Like almost everyone connected with the sport, McIlroy is frustrated at the glacial pace of talks between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF - with The Showdown a glimpse of a future where the best players from both sides compete more often.
“I don’t know if it was to spur things with everything that went on, it was really about us taking this into our own hands a little bit and do something outside of either tour to not only give back to the fans, but to show them or at least let them know we’re trying,” McIlroy said during a conference call to promote The Showdown.
“The players want to play together more often. I feel like we’re all in this holding pattern because of the negotiations and the deal and it’s not really good for anyone.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
McIlroy revealed that the PGA Tour, which has not promoted the event at all, took some convincing to sign a release for him and Scheffler to take part, but is now backing them.
“They’ve [PGA Tour] been very supportive,” McIlroy said. “It took a few conversations to get them to the point where they saw this could be a good thing in the long run. It took a few conversations. It wasn’t all smooth sailing but we got there in the end.”
World No.1 Scheffler joined McIlroy on the call and echoed his thoughts - saying he was keen to just get back to competing against the best golfers in the world.
“I think we’d love to see everybody back together,” said Scheffler. “What I love most is the competition. All this talk about LIV and PGA Tour and money. I think most of us just want to get back to the competition.
“To have an event where we’re playing against each other, we don’t get to do that often. It’ll be fun to get together and compete.
"I think we need to start focusing on the competition aspect of it. Ideally, I think the end goal here is to get the game of golf back together.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
I’m A Golf Coach And These Are The Christmas Gifts That I Would Recommend For My Pupils
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins offers guidance on the gifts that will help golfers improve and enjoy their golf in 2025
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
How To Watch PGA Tour Q-School: TV, Live Stream, Tee Times For Final Stage
PGA Tour cards are up for grabs in the high-stakes Final Stage – here's how to watch PGA Tour Q-School online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
How To Watch PGA Tour Q-School: TV, Live Stream, Tee Times For Final Stage
PGA Tour cards are up for grabs in the high-stakes Final Stage – here's how to watch PGA Tour Q-School online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Brooks And Bryson 'Would Have Put Up A Good Fight' Against Scheffler In 2024
Brooks Koepka says he and Bryson DeChambeau would have given Scottie Scheffler a "good fight" had they played on the PGA Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Bryson’s A Good Dude' - Brooks Koepka Admits He Was Wrong About Rival DeChambeau
Brooks Koepka admits he had the wrong impression of Bryson DeChambeau and is now seemingly a big fan of his long-time rival
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tony Finau Pulls Out Of Grant Thornton Invitational
Tony Finau has withdrawn from the Grant Thornton Invitational due to a knee injury, with his place alongside Nelly Korda being taken up by Daniel Berger
By Paul Higham Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Beats Xander Schauffele And Rory McIlroy To Record-Equalling PGA Tour Player Of The Year Award
The World No.1 claimed the coveted title in a landslide vote, with Scheffler matching Tiger Woods as the only player to have collected it three times in a row
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tiger Woods To Make PNC Championship Return Alongside Son Charlie
The 15-time Major winner is set to tee it up for the first time since back surgery in September, with Team Woods making their fifth appearance in the tournament
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘To Say That McIlroy’s Season Was Not A Success Is Wide Of The Mark’
To say it's been a dramatic 2024 for Rory McIlroy is a bit of an understatement, with the four-time Major winner going through multiple highs and lows this year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Grant Thornton Invitational Odds, Picks And Predictions
The mixed pairs event returns for another year, with 32 of the biggest names from both the PGA and LPGA Tour circuits featuring once again
By Matt Cradock Published