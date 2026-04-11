How To Watch The Masters 2026 Round 3 For FREE: TV Information as Rory McIlroy Leads The Field At Augusta
Here's how you can watch round three of The Masters as Rory McIlroy looks to build on his six shot advantage
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Watch Round 3 of The Masters from wherever you are in the world as the first Major of the 2026 golf season looks like it may be heading Rory McIlroy's way again. Golf Monthly bring you all the information on TV channels, live streaming, free coverage, and how to watch round 3 of The Masters.
The Masters Round 3 key information
► Date: Saturday April 11
► Venue: Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia, USA
► TV & Streaming: Paramount Plus / CBS (US) | Sky (UK) | Kayo (Aus)
► Free streaming: Masters.com (US)
► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN (75% off + 3 months extra free)
Rory McIlroy’s Friday was one of the most memorable Augusta has ever seen. Despite the firm greens, the five-time major champion fired a sensational 65 to reach 12 under after 36 holes. That included six birdies over his final seven holes, as he seized firm control in pursuit of a second Green Jacket.
Elsewhere, Patrick Reed continued his fine form from Thursday, while the English duo of Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton surged up the leaderboard with rounds of 67 and 66 respectively. Bryson DeChambeau, Robert MacIntyre and JJ Spaun were some of the big names to miss out on the cut.
That is all in the past now, though, and the focus for the 54 players who made the cut shifts to producing their best in the all-important third and fourth rounds. Can McIlroy carry his healthy lead into Sunday, or will someone mount a serious challenge to the Northern Irishman?
Read on for our guide on how to watch The Masters Round Three online, on TV, and from anywhere for free.
Watch The Masters 2026 Round 3 for FREE
Round 3 of the Masters will be available to watch for free courtesy of the tournament website, Masters.com. Access is only available to US residents.
Stream Round 3 of The Masters FREE
Masters.com will provide a simulcast of the TV broadcasts going out on Paramount+ and CBS. On top of that, it will host a multi-feed streaming offering that includes Featured Groups and Featured Holes. You can also watch all the action via The Masters app (iOS/Android)
🚨 Outside the US for Round 3? You can still get your usual access while abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.
Watch The Masters Round 3 from anywhere
You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
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Watch The Masters Round 3 in the US
Broadcast rights changeover for Round 3 of The Masters in the US with Paramount Plus and CBS showcasing the action.
Time (ET)
Service
12pm-2pm
2pm–7pm
CBS / Paramount Plus Premium
Round 3 of The Masters on CBS and Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus will have the opening two hours of coverage of The Masters on Saturday before it shifts over to CBS. To watch CBS, you have multiple options: watch it on linear TV, use cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (21-day free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), or stream the simulcast on Paramount Plus...
Stream Round 3 on CBS and Paramount Plus
To watch CBS' main broadcast feed of The Masters on Paramount Plus you will need a Premium subscription with prices starting at $13.99/month. That will also get you access to Featured Groups, Featured Holes and other broadcasting features around Augusta.
Watch The Masters Round 3 in the UK
In the UK, round 3 of The Masters will be shown on Sky Sports.
Prices for Sky Sports start at £22/month, but you can also get access to it through NOW Sports for £14.99/day.
Find out more ► How To Watch Golf In The UK: TV, Streaming, Pricing For Sky Sports Golf And More
How to watch The Masters Round 3 in Canada
In Canada, Round 3 of The Masters will be broadcast by TSN, specifically the main feed will be on the TSN3 channel.
You can get a TSN+ subscription for $8 per month which includes featured groups and select holes but to get the main TV coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription, which costs CA$24.99 per month.
How to watch The Masters Round 3 in Australia
Round 3 of The Masters 2026 will be on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports in Australia.
Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on channel 503 with Kayo Sports the streaming home of Fox's coverage of The Masters. You can get a 7-day free trial or pay just $1 for your first month making it a cost effective option for the Masters.
The Masters Third Round Tee Times
All times EDT
- 9.31am: Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren
- 9.42am: Charl Schwartzel, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 9.53am: Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
- 10.04am: Brian Harman, Corey Conners
- 10.15am: Sergio Garcia, Maverick McNealy
- 10.26am: Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland
- 10.37am: Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland
- 10.48am: Samuel Stevens, Adam Scott
- 11.10am: Marco Penge, Matt McCarty
- 11.21am: Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka
- 11.32am: Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11.43am: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im
- 11.54am: Dustin Johnson, Russell Henley
- 12.05pm: Harris English, Ryan Gerard
- 12.16pm: Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler
- 12.38pm: Collin Morikawa, Brian Campbell
- 12.49pm: Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Brennan
- 1.11pm: Jake Knapp, Xander Schauffele
- 1.22pm: Ben Griffin, Max Homa
- 1.33pm: Chris Gotterup, Brooks Koepka
- 1.55pm: Jason Day, Cameron Young
- 2.06pm: Haotong Li, Kristoffer Reitan
- 2.17pm: Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton
- 2.28pm: Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2.39pm: Patrick Reed, Justin Rose
- 2.50pm: Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns
What does the leaderboard look like heading into round 3 of The Masters?
Position
Player
Score
1
Rory McIlroy
-12
2
Patrick Reed
-6
2
Sam Burns
-6
4
Tommy Fleetwood
-5
4
Shane Lowry
-5
4
Justin Rose
-5
7
Jason Day
-4
7
Cameron Young
-4
7
Haotong Li
-4
7
Kristoffer Reitan
-4
7
Wyndham Clark
-4
7
Tyrell Hatton
-4
The Masters 3rd Round: TV schedule and timings
Saturday 11th April - Round Three:
US (ET): 12pm-2pm (Paramount Plus), 2pm-7pm (CBS)
UK (GMT): 4:30pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf) & 7:45pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Main Event) Australia (AEDT): 2am-9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo) - Sunday
Canada (ET): 2pm-7pm (TSN3)
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jacob manages how to watch content across Golf Monthly and the other sports publications at Future. He is a First Class Sports Journalism graduate and spends many summer evenings playing golf at his local club.
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