WATCH: Ted Scott Pokes Fun At Scottie Scheffler's Masters-Winning 4-Putt

Ted Scott is clearly basking in the aftermath of Scottie Scheffler’s dominant Masters win at Augusta National last week.

Scott carries the bag for the World No.1, so it’s understandable that he’s taking every moment to enjoy the days following Scheffler’s three-stroke victory, including creating a video where he pokes fun at The Masters winner's nervy end to the tournament. In the video, Scott hilariously teaches an acquaintance how to win The Masters with the aid of an indoor practice putting mat. The video starts with Scott comically rebuking his friend, saying: “No, no, no – that’s not how you win The Masters!” He then proceeds to take his acquaintance through his way of doing so. Check out the video here:

The video, which features Scott's friend making a series of underhit putts, is a clear reference to Scheffler’s nervy final moments at this year’s Masters, where he four-putted the final hole for a double-bogey. In the event, it didn’t really matter, as the American had a commanding enough lead to afford his errors – something that Scott has taken hilarious advantage of with his video. It's not the only humorous video Scott has created in the days following Scheffler's win. He's also taken to Instagram with a keepsake from the tournament - the flag from the 18th hole of the final round.

While Scheffler’s performance handed him his maiden Masters win, it marked the third time Scott has been a winning caddie at Augusta National. He was also on the bag for Bubba Watson’s wins in 2012 and 2014. Scott has another reason to be cheerful, too – his latest win sees him earn 10% of The Masters winner's prize money, handing him $270,000 in what is becoming an incredibly lucrative year for him and Scheffler.