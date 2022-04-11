Scottie Scheffler Four Putts Final Green At The Masters

Did nerves get the better of the eventual champion on the final green?

While Scottie Scheffler ultimately cruised to victory on Masters Sunday, he gave himself and the patrons an almighty fright by four putting the final hole for a double bogey. He reached the green comfortably in two, and everyone - including the man himself - seemed to enter autopilot as a simple two putt par beckoned. However, a simple ending was far from what we got. Indeed, what followed was arguably one of the most anti-climatic putting episodes of recent history.

Scheffler's first putt, for birdie, came from 45ft away and rolled 7ft by on the low side. By now, everyone around the green and watching at home was getting ready to congratulate the champion-elect as he tidied up for par or - at worst - a bogey. However, his par putt from 7ft was blasted through any break that may have been there and didn't even scare the hole as it flew by on the high side. 

Okay, fine, it happens to the best of us, right? While it wasn't the way anyone wants to end the tournament, a tap-in bogey should've followed. Maybe Scottie's mind had wandered as to what he was going to say in the Butler Cabin or what he was going to serve for his champion's dinner in 2023? Either way, he had a 3ft putt to knock in for bogey.

Scottie Scheffler laughs off a four putt on the last hole of the 2022 Masters

As you obviously know by now, this putt missed too and it was by far the most shocking of the lot. It slid by low and right and by now we were all wondering if Rory McIroy was in with a shot of making a playoff. Scheffler's and the crowd's reaction was priceless, with Scottie in pure shock and the crowd chanting his name in support as he lined up his fourth putt. 

Luckily, he managed to laugh off the incident and his fourth putt found the bottom of the hole for a double bogey six. It meant his winning margin was only three shots in the end, but it was amazing to see how even a man at the top of his game could be so fallible with a few short putts in front of him. 

