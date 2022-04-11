Scottie Scheffler Four Putts Final Green At The Masters
Did nerves get the better of the eventual champion on the final green?
While Scottie Scheffler ultimately cruised to victory on Masters Sunday, he gave himself and the patrons an almighty fright by four putting the final hole for a double bogey. He reached the green comfortably in two, and everyone - including the man himself - seemed to enter autopilot as a simple two putt par beckoned. However, a simple ending was far from what we got. Indeed, what followed was arguably one of the most anti-climatic putting episodes of recent history.
Scheffler's first putt, for birdie, came from 45ft away and rolled 7ft by on the low side. By now, everyone around the green and watching at home was getting ready to congratulate the champion-elect as he tidied up for par or - at worst - a bogey. However, his par putt from 7ft was blasted through any break that may have been there and didn't even scare the hole as it flew by on the high side.
Okay, fine, it happens to the best of us, right? While it wasn't the way anyone wants to end the tournament, a tap-in bogey should've followed. Maybe Scottie's mind had wandered as to what he was going to say in the Butler Cabin or what he was going to serve for his champion's dinner in 2023? Either way, he had a 3ft putt to knock in for bogey.
As you obviously know by now, this putt missed too and it was by far the most shocking of the lot. It slid by low and right and by now we were all wondering if Rory McIroy was in with a shot of making a playoff. Scheffler's and the crowd's reaction was priceless, with Scottie in pure shock and the crowd chanting his name in support as he lined up his fourth putt.
Luckily, he managed to laugh off the incident and his fourth putt found the bottom of the hole for a double bogey six. It meant his winning margin was only three shots in the end, but it was amazing to see how even a man at the top of his game could be so fallible with a few short putts in front of him.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
