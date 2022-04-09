Masters Prize Money, Purse and Winner's Prize: Big Increase For 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Not only are players competing for the Green Jacket and the honour of reigning supreme as the 2022 Masters champion, but there is also a bumper prize pot up for grabs at Augusta National this year.

Up from the $11.5 million that was dished out in 2021, the total prize money for professionals competing in the 86th edition of the Masters has gone up by $3.5m to a whopping $15m.

Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese player to don the Green Jacket last year and pocketed a cool $2.07m for his efforts, but Sunday's champion will walk away with $2.7m as part of the additional investment. Here is a full breakdown of the prize money on offer at the 2022 Masters...

Masters prize money

1st: $2,700,000

2nd: $1,620,000

3rd: $1,020000

4th: $720,000

5th: $600,000

6th: $540,000

7th: $502,500

8th: $465,000

9th: $435,000

10th: $405,000

11th: $375,000

12th: $345,000

13th: $315,000

14th: $285,000

15th: $270,000

16th: $255,000

17th: $240,000

18th: $225,000

19th: $210,000

20th: $195,000

21st: $180,000

22nd: $168,000

23rd: $156,000

24th: $144,000

25th: $132,000

26th: $120,000

27th: $115,000

28th: $111,000

29th: $106,500

30th: $102,000

31st: $97,500

32nd: $93,000

33rd: $88,500

34th: $84,750

35th: $81,000

36th: $77,250

37th: $73,500

38th: $70,500

39th: $67,500

40th: $64,500

41st: $61,500

42nd: $58,500

43rd: $55,500

44th: $52,500

45th: $49,500

46th: $46,500

47th: $43,500

48th: $41,100

49th: 39,000

50th: $37,800

The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $36,900 depending on the scores. This increase comes relatively hot on the heels of the PGA Tour's announcement that it would be upping the prize money on offer this season from $367m to $427m. As part of that, an extra $5m was pumped into the Players Championship fund, making it the most lucrative event in golf with a total purse of $20m.

This led to some calls for the Major championships to boost their purses accordingly, with most hovering around the $12m mark.

As it stands, Scottie Scheffler is in pole position to receive this lucrative financial bonus as he takes a five-shot lead into the weekend after rounds of 69 and 67. However, with a stacked leaderboard behind that includes Tiger Woods, he'll be made to work hard for every penny.