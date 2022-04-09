Masters Prize Money, Purse and Winner's Prize: Big Increase For 2022
How much money is on offer at this year's Masters?
Not only are players competing for the Green Jacket and the honour of reigning supreme as the 2022 Masters champion, but there is also a bumper prize pot up for grabs at Augusta National this year.
Up from the $11.5 million that was dished out in 2021, the total prize money for professionals competing in the 86th edition of the Masters has gone up by $3.5m to a whopping $15m.
Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese player to don the Green Jacket last year and pocketed a cool $2.07m for his efforts, but Sunday's champion will walk away with $2.7m as part of the additional investment. Here is a full breakdown of the prize money on offer at the 2022 Masters...
Masters prize money
- 1st: $2,700,000
- 2nd: $1,620,000
- 3rd: $1,020000
- 4th: $720,000
- 5th: $600,000
- 6th: $540,000
- 7th: $502,500
- 8th: $465,000
- 9th: $435,000
- 10th: $405,000
- 11th: $375,000
- 12th: $345,000
- 13th: $315,000
- 14th: $285,000
- 15th: $270,000
- 16th: $255,000
- 17th: $240,000
- 18th: $225,000
- 19th: $210,000
- 20th: $195,000
- 21st: $180,000
- 22nd: $168,000
- 23rd: $156,000
- 24th: $144,000
- 25th: $132,000
- 26th: $120,000
- 27th: $115,000
- 28th: $111,000
- 29th: $106,500
- 30th: $102,000
- 31st: $97,500
- 32nd: $93,000
- 33rd: $88,500
- 34th: $84,750
- 35th: $81,000
- 36th: $77,250
- 37th: $73,500
- 38th: $70,500
- 39th: $67,500
- 40th: $64,500
- 41st: $61,500
- 42nd: $58,500
- 43rd: $55,500
- 44th: $52,500
- 45th: $49,500
- 46th: $46,500
- 47th: $43,500
- 48th: $41,100
- 49th: 39,000
- 50th: $37,800
The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $36,900 depending on the scores. This increase comes relatively hot on the heels of the PGA Tour's announcement that it would be upping the prize money on offer this season from $367m to $427m. As part of that, an extra $5m was pumped into the Players Championship fund, making it the most lucrative event in golf with a total purse of $20m.
This led to some calls for the Major championships to boost their purses accordingly, with most hovering around the $12m mark.
As it stands, Scottie Scheffler is in pole position to receive this lucrative financial bonus as he takes a five-shot lead into the weekend after rounds of 69 and 67. However, with a stacked leaderboard behind that includes Tiger Woods, he'll be made to work hard for every penny.
