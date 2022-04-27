WATCH: Injured DeChambeau Shows Off One-Handed Swing

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bryson DeChambeau is known for his monster drives. However, when he succumbed to wrist surgery after a comeback from injury saw him tie for 58th in one tournament, and miss the cut in the other two, it looked certain that it’d be a while before we saw his famous big-hitting again.

Following his surgery, DeChambeau posted an Instagram message saying: "I look forward to competing at the highest level within the next two months". While he recovers, he has taken to social media again, this time to demonstrate how he’s still managing to hit some long drives – with a one-handed swing!

In the video, the 28-year-old stands at the tee with his troublesome left wrist, that he injured playing table tennis before the Saudi International, clearly bandaged. Not to be deterred, the American confidently plays his shot, sending the ball soaring down the fairway. You can watch the video below.

A post shared by Golf Channel (@golfchannel) A photo posted by on

It is well known that DeChambeau is confident in his driving. For example, he once claimed Augusta National is “a par 67 for me”. He also made it to the final-day shoot out at the Professional Long Drive Championship last November. Then, before he picked up the injury, he vowed to overpower Augusta at this year’s Masters, saying: "I'm definitely going to be trying to hit it as far as possible.”

Of course, that comment came without reckoning on the injury. In the event, DeChambeau ignored medical advice to play The Masters and missed the cut by eight in his worst-ever round in a Major. This came after he had already endured something of a wayward comeback when he found the first aid tent with his first drive back from injury at the WGC-Match play in March.

Nevertheless, the video clearly shows that, despite his injury woes, DeChambeau has lost none of his confidence. With one-handed drives like the one in the video, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him hitting the ball further than ever on his eventual return.