Bryson DeChambeau Vows To Overpower Augusta

It may still be the best part of three months until The Masters gets underway, but Bryson DeChambeau is already gearing up for Augusta – and he's planning on hitting it even further when the season's first Major comes around.

In November 2020, ahead of that year's delayed Masters, the outspoken American claimed that the famous venue was "a par 67 for me", only to struggle and finish way down the field in a tie for 46th.

DeChambeau, however, has been relentless in his quest to add more driver speed and hit the ball further than his rivals – and he's not about to changes his tactics.

"I'm definitely going to be trying to hit it as far as possible," said the 28-year-old, who made it through to the final-day shoot-out at the Long Drive World Championships last year.

And he was quick to defend the comments he made about seeing Augusta National as a par 67.

"You can put the par at whatever you want it to be. What I was saying was just based on distances I was having in relative length, and people are going to take that the wrong way.

"I never meant it to be that that way – it was always just this is what I'm thinking about the golf course as a strategy and it didn't really pan out. I played terrible and it is what it is, right? At the end of the day, I look at it as Augusta is in my sights and I want to win."

"I definitely have my sights on Augusta and can't wait to see what I can do with this new length and new driver."

The new driver he's referring to, he says, will have less spin and more control, something he's counting on to be a "huge asset" when he next plays, which is currently scheduled to be the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January.

After that, DeChambeau heads to Saudi Arabia and Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for the Saudi International, a venue he feels will suit his game perfectly.

"This year will be even further," he added. "Once I get some lower-lofted heads you'll be seeing a lot longer drives.

"One of the most interesting things about that golf course [Royal Greens] for me is I think it fits a bomber pretty well. I'm comfortable coming back there. Tony [Finau] played well last year, and DJ [Dustin Johnson] has obviously won.

"I feel like for whatever reason, it just suits my eye. If I get hot and rolling, which I haven't any of the times I've been there, hopefully I can claim victory."