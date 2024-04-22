WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Uses Kids Clubs And Makes Par 5 Look Like Child's Play

Bryson DeChambeau has been making plenty of headlines for his form on the course in recent months, including a historic 58 at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier and an impressive performance at The Masters that included a hole-out birdie to wrap up his third round at Augusta National on his way to a T6.

There’s no doubt that, when he’s in the mood, the big hitter makes the game look easy, but how would he fair equipped only with a junior set of golf clubs rather than his usual bag?

Well, the man himself has answered that question by posting a video on his Instagram account showing him take on a 510-yard par-5 hole with only a set of kids' clubs!

For anyone wondering how much better the average Major-winning elite golfer is than a recreational player, the 84 seconds of footage perhaps offer the definitive answer: a lot.

Not surprisingly, DeChambeau began by opting for the driver and proceeded to eat into the distance considerably with an insane 240-yard carry. DeChambeau’s rangefinder then told him he had 228 yards to go.

Given DeChambeau's latest eye-watering stock yardages showed that his 7-iron is in that range, he briefly considered it for his second shot before admitting, “That’s too far” with the junior option, so out came the driver again.

Despite initially worrying he’d overhit his shot, the driver proved an inspired choice as he landed just off the green. The 2020 US Open champion then used his putter for his eagle chance, but came up a few feet short.

Admitting he hadn’t expected to be in with a shout of a birdie, the American nevertheless made no mistake with his second putt, completing the challenge in a manner sure to make casual golfers realize just how big a gap stands between them and one of the best players of the era.

This week, it’s back to the serious business of competitive action for DeChambeau as he goes in search of his third LIV Golf win at the latest of the big-money League's tournaments in Adelaide, with the opening round on Friday 26 April.

