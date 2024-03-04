Bryson DeChambeau Reveals New Eye-Watering Stock Yardages

Bryson DeChambeau has been enjoying some of the best form of his career in recent months.

That included a 58 on his way to victory at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier, while the Crushers GC captain has begun the 2024 season impressively, too, including finishing fourth at last week’s LIV Golf Jeddah.

Of course, a big component of DeChambeau’s game is his monster hitting ability, and as his latest stock yardages prove, that remains as impressive as ever.

DeChambeau has embarked on a markedly different training regime to the one he originally undertook in 2020, which was designed to build muscle. That contributed to him becoming one of the game’s biggest hitters, but health implications led to him ditching it.

Despite that, though, his stock yardages have held up remarkably well, as evidenced by a video he has posted on Instagram, which shows him demonstrating his stock yardages for 2024, beginning with his 60° wedge and ending with his driver. For example, two years ago, DeChambeau reached 342 yards with his driver. That dropped to 340 yards in 2023, but this year, it stands at a hugely impressive 343 yards.

A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau) A photo posted by on

DeChambeau’s reputation as a big hitter has been helped by some remarkable feats over the years, including finishing second at the 2022 Long Drive World Championship, falling just 20 yards short of eventual winner Martin Borgmeier.

Meanwhile, during DeChambeau's win at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier event, he used a new driver, the Krank Formula Fire LD, while he was spotted using unique irons at the opening tournament of the new season, LIV Golf Mayakoba.

That was the latest in a series of changes over the years from the man nicknamed the Golfing Scientist, who was also once known for his one-length irons, as he continues to take a meticulous approach to staying at the top of his game - and retaining those incredible driving distances.

However, while the 2020 US Open champion’s latest stock yardages show that he remains one of the most formidable players off the tee, two others out drove him in the 2023 LIV Golf League.

In the list of average driving distances for the 14-tournament season, DeChambeau finished on 316.8 yards behind Dean Burmester’s 318.2 yards and Peter Uihlein’s 323.7 yards.

This week, DeChambeau is preparing for the fourth tournament of the LIV Golf season, with the circuit heading to Hong Kong for the first time.

Bryson DeChambeau 2024 Stock Yardages