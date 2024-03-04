Bryson DeChambeau Reveals New Eye-Watering Stock Yardages
The American has released a video on Instagram demonstrating his latest monster stock yardages
Bryson DeChambeau has been enjoying some of the best form of his career in recent months.
That included a 58 on his way to victory at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier, while the Crushers GC captain has begun the 2024 season impressively, too, including finishing fourth at last week’s LIV Golf Jeddah.
Of course, a big component of DeChambeau’s game is his monster hitting ability, and as his latest stock yardages prove, that remains as impressive as ever.
DeChambeau has embarked on a markedly different training regime to the one he originally undertook in 2020, which was designed to build muscle. That contributed to him becoming one of the game’s biggest hitters, but health implications led to him ditching it.
Despite that, though, his stock yardages have held up remarkably well, as evidenced by a video he has posted on Instagram, which shows him demonstrating his stock yardages for 2024, beginning with his 60° wedge and ending with his driver. For example, two years ago, DeChambeau reached 342 yards with his driver. That dropped to 340 yards in 2023, but this year, it stands at a hugely impressive 343 yards.
A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau)
A photo posted by on
DeChambeau’s reputation as a big hitter has been helped by some remarkable feats over the years, including finishing second at the 2022 Long Drive World Championship, falling just 20 yards short of eventual winner Martin Borgmeier.
Meanwhile, during DeChambeau's win at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier event, he used a new driver, the Krank Formula Fire LD, while he was spotted using unique irons at the opening tournament of the new season, LIV Golf Mayakoba.
That was the latest in a series of changes over the years from the man nicknamed the Golfing Scientist, who was also once known for his one-length irons, as he continues to take a meticulous approach to staying at the top of his game - and retaining those incredible driving distances.
However, while the 2020 US Open champion’s latest stock yardages show that he remains one of the most formidable players off the tee, two others out drove him in the 2023 LIV Golf League.
In the list of average driving distances for the 14-tournament season, DeChambeau finished on 316.8 yards behind Dean Burmester’s 318.2 yards and Peter Uihlein’s 323.7 yards.
This week, DeChambeau is preparing for the fourth tournament of the LIV Golf season, with the circuit heading to Hong Kong for the first time.
Bryson DeChambeau 2024 Stock Yardages
- Driver: 343 yards
- 3-wood: 300 yards
- 5-wood: 290 yards
- 5-iron: 246 yards
- 6-iron: 231 yards
- 7-iron: 220 yards
- 8-iron: 202 yards
- 9-iron: 185 yards
- Pitching wedge: 170yards
- 45° wedge: 160 yards
- 50° wedge: 139 yards
- 56° wedge: 121 yards
- 60° wedge: 102 yards
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Report: The Masters To Offer $17,000 Per Ticket Hospitality Experience
A new hospitality venue, Map & Flag, is reportedly opening for the 2024 tournament - but a weekly pass doesn't come cheap
By Mike Hall Published
-
Amateur Golfer Wins Stableford Competition By 21 Points
Amateur golfer Colin Campbell secured an emphatic win despite his round of 100
By Mike Hall Published