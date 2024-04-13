WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Makes Hole-Out Birdie At The 18th To Keep Masters Dream Alive

The third round of the Masters ended with an incredible moment from Bryson DeChambeau, as the American produced, arguably, the birdie of the week, after holing out from 80-yards at the 18th to keep his Masters hopes alive.

It had been an incredibly up-and-down round for DeChambeau, who began the day in a share of the lead with Max Homa. However, his 75th and final shot at the 54th hole, was something to behold, as he spun his wedge back into the centre of the cup, following a chip-out from the trees just moments prior.

BRYSON!!! pic.twitter.com/MjY89xDk5JApril 13, 2024 See more

Beginning his round with two pars, DeChambeau bogeyed the third hole before a birdie at the eighth put him within one stroke of an ever-changing leaderboard.

Although he bogeyed the ninth to close out his front nine, the 30-year-old did birdie the 10th to keep within touching distance. However, bogeys at the 11th and 12th were followed up by a three-putt par at the 13th, as he moved back to four-under and a few shots back of leader, Scottie Scheffler.

Birdieing the 14th, it was the par 5 15th where things unravelled, with the former Major winner sticking his third shot from 45-yards into the drink and making a double bogey. To compound the error further, DeChambeau bogeyed the 16th and, after parring the 17th, he was forced to chip out at the 18th with another bogey on the cards.

Even with the wind expected to be up on Sunday, as well as the course drying out, a six shot deficit was going to be tough to chase down... Knowing that, DeChambeau struck a crisp wedge from the centre of the fairway which, after making contact with the green, rolled back into the middle of the hole for a birdie, sending the surrounding patrons into raptures!

Finishing the day at three-under-par for the tournament, he will start four back of his fellow countryman, Scheffler, who carded a one-under-par round of 71 to sit at seven-under, one stroke clear of Collin Morikawa.