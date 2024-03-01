WATCH: Anthony Kim Hits 'All-World' Shank In LIV Golf Return

Anthony Kim's first start as a member of the LIV Golf League might not be remembered too fondly by the man himself - if only for an "all-world shank" early in his round at LIV Golf Jeddah.

With the American having bogeyed his opening hole - the par-5 18th - at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Kim settled down nicely to string four consecutive pars together.

However, following a drive on the par-4 fifth which just about found the right rough, the American was about to endure every golfer's worst nightmare.

With the ball above his feet, a video shared by golf journalist Shane Bacon showed Kim's iron shot fly off to the right and onto an adjacent fairway, causing a LIV commentator to ask: "did he shank that?!" while David Feherty confirmed that he did.

Jerry Foltz said: “That is an all-world shank" before continuing: “if you’re gonna shank it, you might as well do it right.”

Ohhhhh boy. Anthony Kim shank! pic.twitter.com/FOZyRizsFSMarch 1, 2024 See more

Having composed himself suitably, Kim dusted himself down to record a five before generating his first birdie of the day on the next hole. Yet, three successive bogeys followed, and Kim found himself struggling in last place.

Kim is not the only iconic pro to have made the shuddering error in recent weeks, though. At February's Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods capped off a decent opening round with a disappointing final hole at Riviera Country Club.

Having struck his driver into the fairway, Woods "presented hosel first" and blew his approach way out to the right before putting himself back into position in stunning style - and with the same club. Woods could not save par, mind, and ended with a five - just like Kim.

No one is immune to the dreaded shank. Not even Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/6qJQY1W5yUFebruary 15, 2024 See more

The three-time PGA Tour winner has not been seen 2012 and reportedly spent large periods of his time off without golf club in hand before teaching his wife how to play - consequently causing him to fall back in love with the game, according to LIV CEO Greg Norman.

Speaking about his return in a video released by LIV earlier this week, Kim revealed his expectations were relatively low but that he was out to "bust everyone's ass."

He said: "I'm excited to be out here with my daughter, with my family, and just enjoy the experience that LIV is providing. I think I've missed the competitive part of the game.

"I've missed the competitive part of the game" 💬#LIVGolf @anthonykim_golf pic.twitter.com/gzr05OdyMnFebruary 28, 2024 See more

"I wouldn't just say it's golf. Just being in the heat of the moment and having the opportunity to do something special. I'm looking forward to having that opportunity again.

"But golf is just a game, right? I've gone through enough things in my life where I'm going to just enjoy the moment and play the best I can.

"I've been putting in some work and I'm ready to go. I'm 38 now, so I don't know quite a few of the guys, but I'm here to bust everyone's ass."