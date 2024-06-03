Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Prize Payout 2024
Dale Whitnell defends his title as players from the DP World Tour and the LET compete in the unique event in Sweden
One of the most unique events in the golf calendar comes from Vasatorps Golfklubb in Sweden, as 78 men from the DP World Tour and 78 women from the LET compete for the trophy and prize fund of $2m.
That’s an identical figure to the 2023 tournament when Dale Whitnell cruised to the title by three shots over Sean Crocker, with Anne van Dam the highest-placed female in T3.
Whitnell’s victory was his first on the DP World Tour and it earned him prize money of $330,330, with Crocker having to settle for $220,200 and Van Dam claiming $125,000. The top three will earn the same amount at this year’s event.
As part of the DP World’s Tour’s European Swing phase of the season, the men are also competing for the chance to finish top and claim a $200,000 bonus prize after the conclusion of the BMW International Open in Germany. The winner will also qualify for the Back 9 section of the season, and will earn an exemption into the lucrative Genesis Scottish Open in July.
Below is the prize money payout for the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.
Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$330,330
|2nd
|$220,200
|3rd
|$125,200
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$24,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$15,000
|36th
|$14,600
|37th
|$14,200
|38th
|$13,800
|39th
|$13,400
|40th
|$13,000
|41st
|$12,600
|42nd
|$12,200
|43rd
|$11,800
|44th
|$11,400
|45th
|$11,000
|46th
|$10,600
|47th
|$10,200
|48th
|$9,800
|49th
|$9,400
|50th
|$9,000
|51st
|$8,600
|52nd
|$8,200
|53rd
|$7,800
|54th
|$7,400
|55th
|$7,000
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,200
|58th
|$6,000
|59th
|$5,800
|60th
|$5,600
|61st
|$5,400
|62nd
|$5,200
|63rd
|$5,000
|64th
|$4,800
|65th
|$4,600
Who Are The Star Names In The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed?
Dale Whitnell defends his title, while there are a host of other notable names in the field from both the DP World Tour and LET.
Among the men competing are Soren Kjeldsen, who is making his 700th DP World Tour appearance, along with three-time DP World Tour winner Jonas Blixt. Nacho Elvira, who won May’s Soudal Open, also plays, along with fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, whose most recent win also came last month, at the Volvo China Open.
Four-time DP World Tour winner Rasmus Hojgaard is also in the field along with Dylan Frittelli, who won the Bahrain Championship in February.
Bronte Law is the current leader of the LET’s Order of Merit, and she will be looking to strengthen her grip on that this week, along with other names in the world of women’s golf, including the Swedish trio of 2022 champion Linn Grant, Madelene Sagstrom and Caroline Hedwall, who were all part of the 2023 European Solheim Cup team.
Two-time LET winner Manon de Roey and Anne van Dam, who has five wins on the circuit, also play.
Where Is The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed?
The 2024 edition of the tournament is taking place at Vasatorps Golfklubb in Sweden, which is hosting its first DP World Tour event of the century. The course, located in Helsingborg, is regarded as one of the best in the country.
How Does The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Work?
The tournament features 78 men from the DP World Tour and 78 women from the LET competing for the same trophy and prize fund in a standard stroke play format, albeit from different tees. Since it became co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and LET in 2021, Jonathan Caldwell, Linn Grant and Dale Whitnell have been the champions.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
