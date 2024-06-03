Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Prize Payout 2024

One of the most unique events in the golf calendar comes from Vasatorps Golfklubb in Sweden, as 78 men from the DP World Tour and 78 women from the LET compete for the trophy and prize fund of $2m.

That’s an identical figure to the 2023 tournament when Dale Whitnell cruised to the title by three shots over Sean Crocker, with Anne van Dam the highest-placed female in T3.

Whitnell’s victory was his first on the DP World Tour and it earned him prize money of $330,330, with Crocker having to settle for $220,200 and Van Dam claiming $125,000. The top three will earn the same amount at this year’s event.

As part of the DP World’s Tour’s European Swing phase of the season, the men are also competing for the chance to finish top and claim a $200,000 bonus prize after the conclusion of the BMW International Open in Germany. The winner will also qualify for the Back 9 section of the season, and will earn an exemption into the lucrative Genesis Scottish Open in July.

Below is the prize money payout for the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $330,330 2nd $220,200 3rd $125,200 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $24,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $15,000 36th $14,600 37th $14,200 38th $13,800 39th $13,400 40th $13,000 41st $12,600 42nd $12,200 43rd $11,800 44th $11,400 45th $11,000 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,400 55th $7,000 56th $6,600 57th $6,200 58th $6,000 59th $5,800 60th $5,600 61st $5,400 62nd $5,200 63rd $5,000 64th $4,800 65th $4,600

Who Are The Star Names In The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed?

Linn Grant won the title in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dale Whitnell defends his title, while there are a host of other notable names in the field from both the DP World Tour and LET.

Among the men competing are Soren Kjeldsen, who is making his 700th DP World Tour appearance, along with three-time DP World Tour winner Jonas Blixt. Nacho Elvira, who won May’s Soudal Open, also plays, along with fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, whose most recent win also came last month, at the Volvo China Open.

Four-time DP World Tour winner Rasmus Hojgaard is also in the field along with Dylan Frittelli, who won the Bahrain Championship in February.

Bronte Law is the current leader of the LET’s Order of Merit, and she will be looking to strengthen her grip on that this week, along with other names in the world of women’s golf, including the Swedish trio of 2022 champion Linn Grant, Madelene Sagstrom and Caroline Hedwall, who were all part of the 2023 European Solheim Cup team.

Two-time LET winner Manon de Roey and Anne van Dam, who has five wins on the circuit, also play.

Where Is The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed? The 2024 edition of the tournament is taking place at Vasatorps Golfklubb in Sweden, which is hosting its first DP World Tour event of the century. The course, located in Helsingborg, is regarded as one of the best in the country.