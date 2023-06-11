Dale Whitnell Cruises To Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Title

Going into the weekend at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, you could have been forgiven for thinking that Dale Whitnell was going to cruise to the title. Not only did the Englishman start on Saturday with a six shot lead but, throughout the third round, that increased to eight.

However, a two-under 70 meant the lead was four from Yannik Paul going into Sunday and, despite that advantage momentarily going to two, it never looked like Whitnell was ever going to be caught, with a second consecutive 70 giving him a three shot win over American, Sean Crocker.

Beginning the final day, Whitnell gained some early momentum with a huge par save at the third keeping his lead at four shots. What's more, despite a bogey at the fourth, back-to-back birdies at the fifth and sixth meant his advantage increased to six!

Certainly, with such a big buffer, it was going to be hard for anyone to catch the 34-year-old, but Crocker was trying his best and, with a four-under front nine of 32, he would make a birdie and an eagle on his back nine to set the clubhouse target at 18-under-par.

Due to Crocker being a number of holes ahead, Whitnell knew what he had to do and, following a one-under-par front nine, he would birdie the 11th and bogey the 13th to stay two ahead of the American.

Whitnell wipes away tears on the 18th after his victory at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking to make even more breathing room, Whitnell twisted the screw on the par 4 17th, with a birdie putt from 15-feet dropping to give him a comfortable three shot lead playing the short par 4 last.

Finding the fairway, and then the green, a simple two-putt followed for the 34-year-old, who never really looked challenged over the weekend following his stunning 61 on Friday. Following the victory, the Englishman will move inside the World's Top 200 for the first time in his career, with the win his first on the DP World Tour and first since 2019.