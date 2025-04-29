'It's A Real Shame' - Linn Grant Reacts To 'Disappointing' Loss Of Scandinavian Mixed

Linn Grant became the first female golfer to win on the DP World Tour at the 2022 Scandinavian Mixed, where she burst onto the world stage after beating tournament host Henrik Stenson and Marc Warren by a huge nine stroke margin.

Two years later, Grant became a multiple DP World Tour champion after a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 in the final round vaulted her up the leaderboard and in position for a high finish.

What happened next was one of the most dramatic afternoons on tour all year, as home favorite Sebastian Soderberg played his last six holes in four-over including a double bogey on the last to agonisingly hand the title to Grant.

It led to the Solheim Cup star's second Scandinavian Mixed title - a win that she admits left her with "mixed" emotions.

"It was one of my favorite tournaments," she told Golf Monthly.

Linn Grant holds the 2022 Scandinavian Mixed trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I had mixed emotions when I won last year after Sebastian [Soderberg] closed with a double-bogey – we could have made a movie of that day."

The event is no longer on the DP World Tour or Ladies European Tour schedule, having been a feature for three years. It was originally hosted by Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam in 2022 before Stenson left for LIV Golf.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Two more editions followed before the circuits' 2025 schedules were released without the much-loved men's and women's event, which featured one trophy and one prize pool with the men and women teeing off from different positions.

Grant admits the event disappearing is a "real shame."

"I told the DP World Tour I think it’s a real shame that the tournament has been dropped," she said.

"From a Swedish perspective, the crowds loved the event and the players were warming up to it more each year as it kept improving. It might not have been the most profitable event, but it was definitely one of the most talked about.

"I know there were efforts to keep it going, but it was a closed case in the end, so it’s very disappointing. But Australia seems keen on hosting more mixed events, so I think we’ll see them elsewhere in the future, perhaps in a different format."