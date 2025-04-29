'It's A Real Shame' - Linn Grant Reacts To 'Disappointing' Loss Of Scandinavian Mixed
The Swedish star isn't able to defend her Scandinavian Mixed title this year due to the event dropping off the schedule
Alison Root
Linn Grant became the first female golfer to win on the DP World Tour at the 2022 Scandinavian Mixed, where she burst onto the world stage after beating tournament host Henrik Stenson and Marc Warren by a huge nine stroke margin.
Two years later, Grant became a multiple DP World Tour champion after a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 in the final round vaulted her up the leaderboard and in position for a high finish.
What happened next was one of the most dramatic afternoons on tour all year, as home favorite Sebastian Soderberg played his last six holes in four-over including a double bogey on the last to agonisingly hand the title to Grant.
It led to the Solheim Cup star's second Scandinavian Mixed title - a win that she admits left her with "mixed" emotions.
"It was one of my favorite tournaments," she told Golf Monthly.
"I had mixed emotions when I won last year after Sebastian [Soderberg] closed with a double-bogey – we could have made a movie of that day."
The event is no longer on the DP World Tour or Ladies European Tour schedule, having been a feature for three years. It was originally hosted by Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam in 2022 before Stenson left for LIV Golf.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Two more editions followed before the circuits' 2025 schedules were released without the much-loved men's and women's event, which featured one trophy and one prize pool with the men and women teeing off from different positions.
Grant admits the event disappearing is a "real shame."
"I told the DP World Tour I think it’s a real shame that the tournament has been dropped," she said.
"From a Swedish perspective, the crowds loved the event and the players were warming up to it more each year as it kept improving. It might not have been the most profitable event, but it was definitely one of the most talked about.
"I know there were efforts to keep it going, but it was a closed case in the end, so it’s very disappointing. But Australia seems keen on hosting more mixed events, so I think we’ll see them elsewhere in the future, perhaps in a different format."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.