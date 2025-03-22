Valspar Championship Tee Times - Round Four

There’s a three-way tie for the lead ahead of the final round of the Valspar Championship, with Viktor Hovland looking for his first win since 2023

Ahead of the final round of the Valspar Championship, Nico Echavarria, Jacob Bridgeman and Viktor Hovland lead the way at seven-under.

Echavarria and Bridgeman will be the final pairing to go off at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course. Bridgeman is looking for his maiden PGA Tour title, although earlier in the month he served notice of his abilities, finishing T2 at the Cognizant Classic. As for Echavarria, he is looking for his third PGA Tour win. The duo get underway at 1.55pm EDT (5.55pm GMT).

Teeing it up immediately before them is Hovland, for whom the opening three rounds of the Valspar Championship have marked a welcome return to form as he eyes his first PGA Tour win since the 2023 Tour Championship. He's grouped with rookie Ricky Castillo, who was one of 30 players to earn his PGA Tour card via the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour points list, and begins just one behind the leading three on six-under. The two begin at 1.45pm EDT (5.45pm GMT).

One further back is two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas, who is grouped with Kevin Yu. They tee it up at 1.35pm EDT (5.35pm GMT).

Davis Riley, who won the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, is also on five-under along with Jeremy Paul. They begin at 1.25pm EDT (5.25pm GMT). while 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry is also just two off the lead, as is Japanese star Ryo Hisatsune. The two begin their final round at 1.15pm EDT (5.15pm GMT).

The action gets underway at 7.30am EDT (11.30am GMT) with Aaron Baddeley and Mason Andersen.

Below are the tee times for the final round of the Valspar Championship.

Valspar Championship Tee Times - Round Four

EDT/GMT

  • 7.30am (11.30am): Aaron Baddeley, Mason Andersen
  • 7.39am (11.39am): Antoine Rozner, Kevin Kisner
  • 7.48am (11.48am): Kris Ventura, Beau Hossler
  • 7.57am (11.57am): Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan
  • 8.06am (12.06pm): Jesper Svensson, Camilo Villegas
  • 8.15am (12.15pm): David Lipsky, Adam Scott
  • 8.24am (12.24pm): Braden Thornberry, Ryan Fox
  • 8.33am (12.33pm): John Pak, Sam Stevens
  • 8.42am (12.42pm): Neal Shipley, Rafael Campos
  • 8.51am (12.51pm): Sepp Straka, Mac Meissner
  • 9.05am (1.05pm): Tom Kim, Keith Mitchell
  • 9.14am (1.14pm): Thomas Detry, Doug Ghim
  • 9.23am (1.23pm): Brandt Snedeker, Danny Willett
  • 9.32am (1.32pm): Michael Kim, Will Chandler
  • 9.41am (1.41pm): Thorbjorn Olesen, Steven Fisk
  • 9.50am (1.50pm): Harry Hall, Xander Schauffele
  • 10.00am (2.00pm): Max McGreevy, Will Zalatoris
  • 10.10am (2.10pm): Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
  • 10.25am (2.25pm): Luke Clanton (a), Luke List
  • 10.35am (2.35pm): Victor Perez, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 10.45am (2.50pm): Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland
  • 10.55am (2.55pm): Sami Valimaki, Seamus Power
  • 11.05am (3.05pm): Ryan Gerard, Chandler Phillips
  • 11.15am (3.15pm): Matti Schmid, Eric Cole
  • 11.25am (3.25pm): Sahith Theegala, Sam Ryder
  • 11.35am (3.35pm): Stephan Jaeger, Noah Goodwin
  • 11.50am (3.50pm): Kaito Onishi, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12.00pm (4.00pm): Kevin Velo, Matt McCarty
  • 12.10pm (4.10pm): Bud Cauley, J.T. Poston
  • 12.20pm (4.20pm): Henrik Norlander, Lucas Glover
  • 12.30pm (4.30pm): Patrick Fishburn, Jordan Spieth
  • 12.40pm (4.40pm): Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An
  • 12.50pm (4.50pm): Billy Horschel, Corey Conners
  • 1.00pm (5.00pm): Andrew Novak, Joe Highsmith
  • 1.15pm (5.15pm): Shane Lowry, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 1.25pm (5.25pm): Davis Riley, Jeremy Paul
  • 1.35pm (5.35pm): Justin Thomas, Kevin Yu
  • 1.45pm (5.45pm): Viktor Hovland, Ricky Castillo
  • 1.55pm (5.55pm): Nico Echavarria, Jacob Bridgeman
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

