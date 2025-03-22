Ahead of the final round of the Valspar Championship, Nico Echavarria, Jacob Bridgeman and Viktor Hovland lead the way at seven-under.

Echavarria and Bridgeman will be the final pairing to go off at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course. Bridgeman is looking for his maiden PGA Tour title, although earlier in the month he served notice of his abilities, finishing T2 at the Cognizant Classic. As for Echavarria, he is looking for his third PGA Tour win. The duo get underway at 1.55pm EDT (5.55pm GMT).

Teeing it up immediately before them is Hovland, for whom the opening three rounds of the Valspar Championship have marked a welcome return to form as he eyes his first PGA Tour win since the 2023 Tour Championship. He's grouped with rookie Ricky Castillo, who was one of 30 players to earn his PGA Tour card via the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour points list, and begins just one behind the leading three on six-under. The two begin at 1.45pm EDT (5.45pm GMT).

One further back is two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas, who is grouped with Kevin Yu. They tee it up at 1.35pm EDT (5.35pm GMT).

Justin Thomas is one of the players in contention (Image credit: Getty Images)

Davis Riley, who won the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, is also on five-under along with Jeremy Paul. They begin at 1.25pm EDT (5.25pm GMT). while 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry is also just two off the lead, as is Japanese star Ryo Hisatsune. The two begin their final round at 1.15pm EDT (5.15pm GMT).

The action gets underway at 7.30am EDT (11.30am GMT) with Aaron Baddeley and Mason Andersen.

Below are the tee times for the final round of the Valspar Championship.

Valspar Championship Tee Times - Round Four

EDT/GMT