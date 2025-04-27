Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times: Final Round
Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin lead the pairs event by three shots going into the final round, with both men searching for a maiden PGA Tour victory
After three rounds at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, it's Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin who lead by three strokes at 27-under.
Featuring a pairs format, which comprises of Fourballs and Foursomes, the American duo have carded rounds of 62, 66 and 61 going into the final round, which will once again be an Alternate Shot format.
The pair are looking to claim their maiden PGA Tour titles and, with a three stroke advantage over Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III and Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya, they are set to do so.
Among the chasing pack are the twin brothers, Rasmus & Nicolai Hojgaard, who are 23-under, while tournament favorites, Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry, are 22-under, five back of Novak & Griffin.
In terms of tee times, the leading pairs get off at 1.55pm EST (6.55pm BST), while McIlroy and Lowry head out at 1.33pm EST (6.33pm BST).
Check out all the tee times for the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans below.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans Tee Times: Final Round
EST/BST
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
- 10.35am (3.35pm): Kris Ventura & Antoine Rozner, J.T. Poston & Keith Mitchell
- 10.46am (3.46pm): Brandt Snedeker & Chez Reavie, Thomas Detry & Robert MacIntyre
- 10.57am (3.57pm): Paul Peterson & Thomas Rosenmueller, Davis Riley & Nick Hardy
- 11.08am (4.08pm): Kevin Chappell & Tom Hoge, Kevin Tway & Bud Cauley
- 11.19am (4.19pm): Jacob Bridgeman & Chandler Phillips, Matteo Manassero & Cristobal Del Solar
- 11.30am (4.30pm): Chris Gotterup & Quade Cummins, Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin
- 11.41am (4.41pm): Ricky Castillo & William Mouw, Nate Lashley & Hayden Springer
- 11.58am (4.58pm): David Skinns & Ben Taylor, Ryan Gerard & Danny Walker
- 12.09pm (5.09pm): Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett
- 12.20pm (5.20pm): Nico Echavarria & Max Greyserman, Steven Fisk & Tim Widing
- 12.31pm (5.31pm): Vince Whaley & Anders Albertson, Hayden Buckley & Braden Thornberry
- 12.42pm (5.42pm): David Lipsky & Dylan Wu, Chad Ramey & Justin Lower
- 12.53pm (5.53pm): Trey Mullinax & Robby Shelton, Sam Stevens & Max McGreevy
- 1.11pm (6.11pm): Taylor Dickson & Trace Crowe, Karl Vilips & Michael Thorbjornsen
- 1.22pm (6.22pm): Cam Davis & Adam Svensson, Luke List & Henrik Norlander
- 1.33pm (6.33pm): Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo, Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry
- 1.44pm (6.44pm): Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya, Nicolai Hojgaard & Rasmus Hojgaard
- 1.55pm (6.55pm): Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin, Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Mao Saigo Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese Golfer
Discover more about Japanese pro golfer, Mao Saigo via these facts regarding her life and journey through the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
'Dumbest Event On The KFT' - Player Labels Tournament 'A Putting Contest On S**t Greens' After Ultra Low-Scoring
A nine-under-par cutline at the Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship caused mixed reactions online, with one player, who featured in the event, calling it a 'putting contest on s**t greens'
By Matt Cradock
-
Scottie Scheffler Adds Extra PGA Tour Event To Hectic Upcoming Schedule
The World No.1 begins a hectic period of the season with an appearance in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
By Mike Hall
-
6 Big Pairings Who Missed The Cut At The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
A range of pairings are in contention at the Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, where a number of big groups also failed to make it into the weekend
By Matt Cradock
-
PGA Tour Truist Championship Creator Classic Line-Up And Format Revealed
The PGA Tour has announced the line-up for the second Creator Classic ahead of the Truist Championship - with YouTubers from outside golf taking on the challenge
By Paul Higham
-
Rory McIlroy And Shane Lowry Explain Golf Ball Tactics For Zurich Classic Foursomes
Defending Zurich Classic of New Orleans champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry explained how they go about picking which golf ball to use in foursomes
By Paul Higham
-
'I’ve Never Seen Someone Hit A Driver That Good. He Played So Freaking Good. And You Almost Feel Like, How Do I Compete With That?' - Akshay Bhatia Wowed By McIlroy's Masters Display
Akshay Bhatia lavished praise on Rory McIlroy's game at the Masters after playing the opening two rounds alongside the eventual champion at Augusta
By Paul Higham
-
Two-Time Champion Billy Horschel Forced To Withdraw From Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
Two-time winner Billy Horschel was forced to pull out of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans due to what he called a "lower body injury"
By Paul Higham
-
How To Watch Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Final Round: TV Coverage, Streaming, As Rory McIlroy Hunts Win On First Appearance Since Masters Victory
Rory McIlroy makes his first appearance since winning the Master – here's how to watch the Zurich Classic of New Orlseans online and on TV this week.
By Patrick Fletcher
-
Chevron Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Hae Ran Ryu and Mao Saigo share the lead with one round to play at The Club at Carlton Woods
By Mike Hall