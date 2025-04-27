After three rounds at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, it's Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin who lead by three strokes at 27-under.

Featuring a pairs format, which comprises of Fourballs and Foursomes, the American duo have carded rounds of 62, 66 and 61 going into the final round, which will once again be an Alternate Shot format.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair are looking to claim their maiden PGA Tour titles and, with a three stroke advantage over Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III and Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya, they are set to do so.

Among the chasing pack are the twin brothers, Rasmus & Nicolai Hojgaard, who are 23-under, while tournament favorites, Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry, are 22-under, five back of Novak & Griffin.

In terms of tee times, the leading pairs get off at 1.55pm EST (6.55pm BST), while McIlroy and Lowry head out at 1.33pm EST (6.33pm BST).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out all the tee times for the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans below.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Tee Times: Final Round

EST/BST

