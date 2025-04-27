Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times: Final Round

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin lead the pairs event by three shots going into the final round, with both men searching for a maiden PGA Tour victory

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin shake hands
(Image credit: Getty Images)
After three rounds at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, it's Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin who lead by three strokes at 27-under.

Featuring a pairs format, which comprises of Fourballs and Foursomes, the American duo have carded rounds of 62, 66 and 61 going into the final round, which will once again be an Alternate Shot format.

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak chat on the putting green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair are looking to claim their maiden PGA Tour titles and, with a three stroke advantage over Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III and Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya, they are set to do so.

Among the chasing pack are the twin brothers, Rasmus & Nicolai Hojgaard, who are 23-under, while tournament favorites, Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry, are 22-under, five back of Novak & Griffin.

In terms of tee times, the leading pairs get off at 1.55pm EST (6.55pm BST), while McIlroy and Lowry head out at 1.33pm EST (6.33pm BST).

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy walk off the green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out all the tee times for the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans below.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Tee Times: Final Round

EST/BST

  • 10.35am (3.35pm): Kris Ventura & Antoine Rozner, J.T. Poston & Keith Mitchell
  • 10.46am (3.46pm): Brandt Snedeker & Chez Reavie, Thomas Detry & Robert MacIntyre
  • 10.57am (3.57pm): Paul Peterson & Thomas Rosenmueller, Davis Riley & Nick Hardy
  • 11.08am (4.08pm): Kevin Chappell & Tom Hoge, Kevin Tway & Bud Cauley
  • 11.19am (4.19pm): Jacob Bridgeman & Chandler Phillips, Matteo Manassero & Cristobal Del Solar
  • 11.30am (4.30pm): Chris Gotterup & Quade Cummins, Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin
  • 11.41am (4.41pm): Ricky Castillo & William Mouw, Nate Lashley & Hayden Springer
  • 11.58am (4.58pm): David Skinns & Ben Taylor, Ryan Gerard & Danny Walker
  • 12.09pm (5.09pm): Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett
  • 12.20pm (5.20pm): Nico Echavarria & Max Greyserman, Steven Fisk & Tim Widing
  • 12.31pm (5.31pm): Vince Whaley & Anders Albertson, Hayden Buckley & Braden Thornberry
  • 12.42pm (5.42pm): David Lipsky & Dylan Wu, Chad Ramey & Justin Lower
  • 12.53pm (5.53pm): Trey Mullinax & Robby Shelton, Sam Stevens & Max McGreevy
  • 1.11pm (6.11pm): Taylor Dickson & Trace Crowe, Karl Vilips & Michael Thorbjornsen
  • 1.22pm (6.22pm): Cam Davis & Adam Svensson, Luke List & Henrik Norlander
  • 1.33pm (6.33pm): Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo, Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry
  • 1.44pm (6.44pm): Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya, Nicolai Hojgaard & Rasmus Hojgaard
  • 1.55pm (6.55pm): Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin, Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III
