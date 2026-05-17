Dallas Athletic Club US Open Final Qualifying: Sergio Garcia Headlines Strong Field Featuring LIV Golf And PGA Tour Players
Before we head to Shinnecock Hills for the US Open, over 100 golfers will fight it out at Dallas Athletic Club in the Final Qualifying event
The US Open is just one month away now, but there are still a lot of places in the tournament up for grabs.
While the top 60 players in the world can rest assured knowing they'll be teeing up at Shinnecock Hills on June 18, others will need to battle through the Final Qualifying events taking place over the next three weeks.
On May 18, hundreds of golfers will take to the field at both Dallas Athletic Club and Walton Heath across 36 holes, before another 11 qualifiers play out through the end of May and early June.
The Blue Course in Texas has a rich history in the game, given it was the venue where Jack Nicklaus won his first-ever PGA Championship back in 1963. Indeed, the legend himself helped redesign the course in the mid-1980s.
Meanwhile, the Gold Course comprises of more than 7,100 yards, and features a challenging final hole filled with ponds and bunkers.
Suffice it to say, players will have to be at their very best to emerge victorious at Dallas Athletic Club and book a spot at the US Open.
Here's a look at the players taking to the field and an idea of how many places might be available.
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The Big Names Competing For US Open Spots At Dallas Athletic Club
Sergio Garcia is a regular at Dallas Athletic Club for the US Open Final Qualifying round over the years, but it hasn't always been a happy hunting ground for the Spaniard. After playing 25 consecutive US Open events, Garcia missed out last year after a bogey on the 36th hole.
Meanwhile, 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell will be back in Dallas once more vying for a spot at Shinnecock. He's previously appeared in 15 US Open events and has even secured the winning point for Team Europe at the 2010 Ryder Cup.
He's not the only Major champion fighting for a spot, with 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett needing to perform in Dallas if he wants to be at the upcoming US Open.
On the younger side of the qualification spectrum, we have Tom Kim, who is aiming to play his fifth consecutive US Open, and Spaniard Jose Luis Ballester, who earned an exemption last year thanks to his 2024 US Amateur win at Hazeltine National Golf Club.
Other LIV players in the field include Abraham Ancer, Tom McKibbin, Caleb Surratt, Lucas Herbert, Branden Grace, Peter Uihlein, Harold Varner III and Michael La Sasso.
Many years ago, in 2009, Byeong Hun An became the youngest US Amateur champion. He's since featured in seven US Open events, with a T16 finish in 2019 being his best showing.
The hugely popular Joel Dahmen has slipped down the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) lately and will have to do things the hard way to make it to his fifth US Open. You may remember he finished T10 in 2022, with Netflix capturing the whole thing in their Full Swing docuseries.
After successfully making it through the Dallas qualifier last year, Rasmus Neergard-Petersen will be hoping for history to repeat itself now. He landed a T12 finish at the US Open in 2025.
22-year-old Nick Dunlap has made history before, having won both the Junior Amateur and US Amateur Championships (only Tiger Woods has managed that feat before). He then became the first amateur in 33 years to win a PGA Tour event, landing the 2024 American Express title.
As an aside, it's worth keeping an eye on David Puig at the PGA Championship. He's going to be playing through to Sunday at Aronimink before jetting to Dallas for the qualifier. But, if he can finish well at the PGA Championship he should end up qualifying for the US Open via the OWGR.
How Many Spots Are Available?
Nothing has been confirmed regarding the number of players who will qualify via this event. We will know more on Monday when the playing field is finalized.
There will be a total of 60-70 places allocated across the 13 Final Qualifying events.
Last year, Dallas Athletic Club produced seven qualifiers.
US Open Final Qualifying At Dallas Athletic Club: Full Field
At the moment, there are 129 names on the entry list for the Final Qualifying round at Dallas Athletic Club. They are:
- Ty Adkins
- Preston Albee
- Byeong Hun An
- Mason An
- Abraham Ancer
- Harrison Arnold
- Patrick Babb
- Jose Luis Ballester
- Luis Fernando Barco
- Sam Bennett
- Pryce Beshoory
- Wade Binfield
- Hunter Bott
- Brice Garnett
- Frankie Capan III
- Jay Card
- Gerrit Chambers
- Cameron Champ
- Alejandro Chacarra
- Bradley Chill Jr.
- Austen Christiansen
- Jean-Paul Cleveland
- Eric Cole
- Parker Coody
- Charlie Doyle
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Nick Dunlap
- Kevin Dougherty
- Melan Dhaubhadel
- Declan Dent
- Austin Eckroat
- Ash Edwards
- Michael Feuerstein
- Will Florimo
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jeremy Gandon
- Sergio Garcia
- Doug Ghim
- Noah Goodwin
- Branden Grace
- Aman Gupta
- Jordan Gumberg
- Trevor Gutschewski
- David Harrison
- Colby Harwell
- Lucas Herbert
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Jack Hollingsed
- Kensei Hirata
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Theo Humphrey
- Davis Jensen
- Matthew Jennings
- Jeffrey Kang
- Chan Kim
- Tom Kim
- TK Kim
- Greg Koch
- Michael La Sasso
- Christo Lamprecht
- Lucas Latimer
- Hank Lebioda
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Brody Leid
- Jimmy Stanger
- Mitchell Meissner
- McClure Meissner
- Hayden Springer
- Peter Malnati
- Alejandro Madariaga
- Tom McKibbin
- Graeme McDowell
- Michael McGowan
- Micah Moyer
- Ryan Moore
- Luke Morgan
- Cooper Musselman
- Sebastian Munoz
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Henrik Norlander
- Hogan O'Malley
- Torger Ohe
- Charlie Olson
- Alvaro Ortiz
- Scott Piercy
- Chandler Phillips
- David Puig
- Aman Gupta
- Andrew Reyes
- Austyn Reily
- Texas Richardson
- Max Rottluff
- Sam Ryder
- Gordon Sargent
- Noah Sandlin
- Manav Shah
- Roger Sloan
- Logan Stephens
- Brendan Steele
- Kevin Streelman
- Jackson Suh
- Caleb Surratt
- Cody Thompson
- Cameron Tringale
- Peter Uihlein
- Harold Varner III
- Sebastian Vazquez
- Johannes Veerman
- Scott Vincent
- Nate Vontz
- Danny Walker
- Jonathan Walters
- Chase Walts
- Hill Wang
- Wei-Hsuan Wang
- Patrick Welch
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Danny Willett
- Travis Woolf
- Kevin Yu
- Marty Dou Zecheng
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he covers the top stories from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and more.
He is relatively new to the game of golf, having first picked up a club in January 2023, but like many, he's now obsessed with this frustrating yet wonderful sport. Jakob broke 100 for the first time in late 2025, shot a personal best of 90 in 2026, and is now ramping up his practice and getting out to as many courses as possible in order to improve and become more consistent.
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