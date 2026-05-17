Dallas Athletic Club US Open Final Qualifying: Sergio Garcia Headlines Strong Field Featuring LIV Golf And PGA Tour Players

The US Open is just one month away now, but there are still a lot of places in the tournament up for grabs.

While the top 60 players in the world can rest assured knowing they'll be teeing up at Shinnecock Hills on June 18, others will need to battle through the Final Qualifying events taking place over the next three weeks.

On May 18, hundreds of golfers will take to the field at both Dallas Athletic Club and Walton Heath across 36 holes, before another 11 qualifiers play out through the end of May and early June.

The Blue Course in Texas has a rich history in the game, given it was the venue where Jack Nicklaus won his first-ever PGA Championship back in 1963. Indeed, the legend himself helped redesign the course in the mid-1980s.

Meanwhile, the Gold Course comprises of more than 7,100 yards, and features a challenging final hole filled with ponds and bunkers.

Suffice it to say, players will have to be at their very best to emerge victorious at Dallas Athletic Club and book a spot at the US Open.

Here's a look at the players taking to the field and an idea of how many places might be available.

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The Big Names Competing For US Open Spots At Dallas Athletic Club

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Sergio Garcia is a regular at Dallas Athletic Club for the US Open Final Qualifying round over the years, but it hasn't always been a happy hunting ground for the Spaniard. After playing 25 consecutive US Open events, Garcia missed out last year after a bogey on the 36th hole.

Meanwhile, 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell will be back in Dallas once more vying for a spot at Shinnecock. He's previously appeared in 15 US Open events and has even secured the winning point for Team Europe at the 2010 Ryder Cup.

He's not the only Major champion fighting for a spot, with 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett needing to perform in Dallas if he wants to be at the upcoming US Open.

On the younger side of the qualification spectrum, we have Tom Kim, who is aiming to play his fifth consecutive US Open, and Spaniard Jose Luis Ballester, who earned an exemption last year thanks to his 2024 US Amateur win at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

Other LIV players in the field include Abraham Ancer, Tom McKibbin, Caleb Surratt, Lucas Herbert, Branden Grace, Peter Uihlein, Harold Varner III and Michael La Sasso.

Many years ago, in 2009, Byeong Hun An became the youngest US Amateur champion. He's since featured in seven US Open events, with a T16 finish in 2019 being his best showing.

The hugely popular Joel Dahmen has slipped down the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) lately and will have to do things the hard way to make it to his fifth US Open. You may remember he finished T10 in 2022, with Netflix capturing the whole thing in their Full Swing docuseries.

After successfully making it through the Dallas qualifier last year, Rasmus Neergard-Petersen will be hoping for history to repeat itself now. He landed a T12 finish at the US Open in 2025.

22-year-old Nick Dunlap has made history before, having won both the Junior Amateur and US Amateur Championships (only Tiger Woods has managed that feat before). He then became the first amateur in 33 years to win a PGA Tour event, landing the 2024 American Express title.

As an aside, it's worth keeping an eye on David Puig at the PGA Championship. He's going to be playing through to Sunday at Aronimink before jetting to Dallas for the qualifier. But, if he can finish well at the PGA Championship he should end up qualifying for the US Open via the OWGR.

How Many Spots Are Available?

Nothing has been confirmed regarding the number of players who will qualify via this event. We will know more on Monday when the playing field is finalized.

There will be a total of 60-70 places allocated across the 13 Final Qualifying events.

Last year, Dallas Athletic Club produced seven qualifiers.

US Open Final Qualifying At Dallas Athletic Club: Full Field

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At the moment, there are 129 names on the entry list for the Final Qualifying round at Dallas Athletic Club. They are: