Which Big Names Are Confirmed For US Open Final Qualifying?

With local qualifying for the 126th US Open concluded, final qualifying for a place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club begins on Monday May 18th, with qualifiers at Dallas Athletic Club and Walton Heath in England.

A week later, another qualifier takes place at Hino Golf Club in Japan, before final qualifying concludes with one of the most beloved occasions in the golf calendar.

Dubbed Golf’s Longest Day, on June 8th, the remaining 10 qualifiers will be held at sites across the US and Canada.

While much of the focus will be on that day, as hundreds of amateurs compete alongside pros for the final chance to reach the Major, there are some big names appearing in the first two 36-hole qualifiers.

Heading to Dallas for the chance to earn a place in the Major is 2010 champion Graeme McDowell. The LIV Golfer is hoping to reach his 16th US Open and first since 2020.

Another LIV Golfer appearing in Dallas is Sergio Garcia. He also made it through final qualifying a year ago, but failed to make it to Oakmont after narrowly missing out on a playoff.

That was the first time he’d missed the US Open in 26 years and he’ll be looking to ensure that was a blip, rather than the start of a new trend.

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Sergio Garcia is looking to qualify after narrowly missing out in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Garcia’s Fireballs GC teammate Jose Luis Ballester will also compete, along with Torque GC’s Abraham Ancer, HyFlyers GC’s Michael La Sasso, Southern Guards GC’s Branden Grace and Korean Golf Club’s Byeong Hun An.

The PGA Tour will be well represented in Dallas, too, with Tom Kim looking for his fifth consecutive US Open appearance.

However, this will be a new experience for the South Korean as it is the first time he has had to go through final qualifying owing to a prolonged slump in form.

Tom Kim will go through final qualifying for the first time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time PGA Tour winner Austin Eckroat will also play, while there are spots for the likes of Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole, Ryan Moore and Rasmus Neergard-Petersen, who placed T12 in the 2025 US Open having made it through final qualifying in Dallas.

As well as McDowell, another Major winner competing in Dallas is Danny Willett, who won The Masters in 2016 and is aiming for his eighth US Open appearance.

Walton Heath will also have its fair share of big names. One is LIV Golfer Thomas Detry. The Belgian will be attempting to qualify for his third consecutive US Open and fifth in total.

Thomas Detry is one of several LIV Golfers heading to Walton Heath (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Horsfield is another LIV Golfer in the field, with the Majestics GC player attempting to qualify for his fifth US Open. Cleeks GC’s Victor Perez will also compete.

Given the location, it’s no surprise that plenty of DP World Tour pros will be teeing it up at Walton Heath.

Among them will be Thriston Lawrence, who has five wins on the circuit. Four-time DP World Tour winner Guido Migliozzi will play too, along with Rafa Cabrera Bello, who has played in eight US Opens, making the cut in seven.

Edoardo Molinari, Jacob Skov Olesen and Yannik Paul are among the other notable names in the field at Walton Heath.

Notable Names In US Open Final Qualifying

Dallas Athletic Club (Blue and Gold Courses)

Graeme McDowel

Danny Willett

Tom Kim

Jose Luis Ballester

Austin Eckroat

Abraham Ancer

Michael La Sasso

Joel Dahmen

Eric Cole

Branden Grace

Rasmus Neergard-Petersen

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Moore

Scott Piercy

Cameron Champ

Nick Dunlap

Sam Bennett

Trevor Gutschewski

Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses)