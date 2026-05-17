Which Big Names Are Confirmed For US Open Final Qualifying?
US Open final qualifying begins with two events on Monday May 18th, and there will be some big names hoping to make it to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
With local qualifying for the 126th US Open concluded, final qualifying for a place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club begins on Monday May 18th, with qualifiers at Dallas Athletic Club and Walton Heath in England.
A week later, another qualifier takes place at Hino Golf Club in Japan, before final qualifying concludes with one of the most beloved occasions in the golf calendar.
Dubbed Golf’s Longest Day, on June 8th, the remaining 10 qualifiers will be held at sites across the US and Canada.
While much of the focus will be on that day, as hundreds of amateurs compete alongside pros for the final chance to reach the Major, there are some big names appearing in the first two 36-hole qualifiers.
Heading to Dallas for the chance to earn a place in the Major is 2010 champion Graeme McDowell. The LIV Golfer is hoping to reach his 16th US Open and first since 2020.
Another LIV Golfer appearing in Dallas is Sergio Garcia. He also made it through final qualifying a year ago, but failed to make it to Oakmont after narrowly missing out on a playoff.
That was the first time he’d missed the US Open in 26 years and he’ll be looking to ensure that was a blip, rather than the start of a new trend.
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Garcia’s Fireballs GC teammate Jose Luis Ballester will also compete, along with Torque GC’s Abraham Ancer, HyFlyers GC’s Michael La Sasso, Southern Guards GC’s Branden Grace and Korean Golf Club’s Byeong Hun An.
The PGA Tour will be well represented in Dallas, too, with Tom Kim looking for his fifth consecutive US Open appearance.
However, this will be a new experience for the South Korean as it is the first time he has had to go through final qualifying owing to a prolonged slump in form.
Two-time PGA Tour winner Austin Eckroat will also play, while there are spots for the likes of Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole, Ryan Moore and Rasmus Neergard-Petersen, who placed T12 in the 2025 US Open having made it through final qualifying in Dallas.
As well as McDowell, another Major winner competing in Dallas is Danny Willett, who won The Masters in 2016 and is aiming for his eighth US Open appearance.
Walton Heath will also have its fair share of big names. One is LIV Golfer Thomas Detry. The Belgian will be attempting to qualify for his third consecutive US Open and fifth in total.
Sam Horsfield is another LIV Golfer in the field, with the Majestics GC player attempting to qualify for his fifth US Open. Cleeks GC’s Victor Perez will also compete.
Given the location, it’s no surprise that plenty of DP World Tour pros will be teeing it up at Walton Heath.
Among them will be Thriston Lawrence, who has five wins on the circuit. Four-time DP World Tour winner Guido Migliozzi will play too, along with Rafa Cabrera Bello, who has played in eight US Opens, making the cut in seven.
Edoardo Molinari, Jacob Skov Olesen and Yannik Paul are among the other notable names in the field at Walton Heath.
Notable Names In US Open Final Qualifying
Dallas Athletic Club (Blue and Gold Courses)
- Graeme McDowel
- Danny Willett
- Tom Kim
- Jose Luis Ballester
- Austin Eckroat
- Abraham Ancer
- Michael La Sasso
- Joel Dahmen
- Eric Cole
- Branden Grace
- Rasmus Neergard-Petersen
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Moore
- Scott Piercy
- Cameron Champ
- Nick Dunlap
- Sam Bennett
- Trevor Gutschewski
Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses)
- Thomas Detry
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Thriston Lawrence
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Sam Horsfield
- Victor Perez
- Jacob Scov Olsen
- Ross Fisher
- Yannik Paul
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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