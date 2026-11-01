Andrew Novak Cruises To Victory At VidantaWorld Mexico Open to Claim Second PGA Tour Title

Andrew Novak has claimed his second PGA Tour title in style, beating Steven Fisk and Kristoffer Ventura by five shots at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

The American’s previous title on the circuit came over a year ago alongside Ben Griffin at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. However, after 54 holes, there appeared to be little doubt he would add to the list at Vidanta Vallarta.

Heading into the final round, Novak was in complete command of proceedings, leading 2024 Farmers Insurance Open champion Matthieu Pavon by six shots.

Doug Ghim, who was in the final group with Novak and Pavon on Sunday, started the day seven shots behind the leader.

Novak’s dominance was largely thanks to birdie-and eagle-laden rounds of 61 and 62 on Friday and Saturday, but, surely knowing there was no need to take risks, he began far more cautiously on Sunday.

The 31-year-old made par on the first seven holes before he converted his first birdie of the day at the eighth.

For Novak’s two closest challengers, a fast start was imperative. Ghim was up to the task, going four-under-par on the front nine to reduce Novak’s lead to four at the turn.

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Doug Ghim made a fast start in the final round (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn’t as productive a start for Pavon, who could only make one birdie on the front nine to ensure he hadn’t made inroads into Novak’s lead as the group headed to the 10th.

Further on, Fisk moved level with Ghim at 20-under-par thanks to a blistering start that included eight birdies in his first 13 holes.

Incredibly, all three of the final group dropped their first shots of the day with bogeys at the 10th, leaving Novak slipping to 23-under, three clear of Fisk in solo second.

Steven Fisk briefly appeared set to trouble the leader (Image credit: Getty Images)

At that point, Ghim was on 19-under-par alongside Ventura in T3, while Pavon fell to T6 on 17-under.

Ventura also got within three of Novak with his eighth birdie of the day at the 13th, and he and Fisk were joined there by Ghim after he birdied the 12th.

Novak probably sensed that he would benefit from a little more breathing space, and it came when he also converted his birdie putt at the 12th to lead by four with six to play.

After Ghim got within three again at the 13th, Novak had a long putt for eagle at the same hole, only to see it drift left. However, he converted the birdie putt to restore his lead of four.

That became six at the 14th when Novak holed a beautifully weighted long birdie putt before Ghim bogeyed the same hole, and at that stage, the title appeared all but assured.

44 feet for his third birdie in a row! Andrew Novak leads by SIX as he looks for his first solo victory on Tour at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. 📺 Golf Channel https://t.co/PkC5dOHpMBNovember 1, 2026

After consecutive pars at the 15th and 16th, Novak made his second bogey of the day at the par-3 17th to drop to 25-under-par.

However, it barely mattered, with a lead of five over Fisk and Ventura, who had earlier completed rounds of 63, and Ghim as he headed to the 18th.

As expected, there were no slip-ups as Novak.

After Pavon, who placed T11, finished his round with a par, Ghim slipped to T6 with a double-bogey.

That left the stage clear for Novak to tap in for his par and confirm a five-shot win.