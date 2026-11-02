LIV Golfers Headline Stacked Field For DP World Tour Q-School Final Stage

More than a dozen current or former LIV Golf League players are due to join several DP World Tour stalwarts and multiple-time champions in the Final Stage of Q-School later this week.

Infinitum Golf in Spain once again welcomes a 156-man field as 15 DP World Tour cards are put on the line ahead of next season via this six-round marathon which begins on Friday.

As many as 80 players came through the Second Stage of Q-School last weekend, though there were mixed fortunes for the LIV players involved.

Headlining the group of LIV pros attempting to navigate the final hurdle are 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Thomas Pieters, 2024 Genesis Championship winner Byeong Hun An and 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship winner Elvis Smylie.

All three enter the Final Stage of DP World Tour Q-School via Category C: "Players whose eligibility as a Race to Dubai Ranking Tournament winner expired (or will expire) at the end of either one of the following Official Seasons: 2025 or 2026."

Joining them are promising young Spanish talents Jose Luis Ballester and Luis Masaveau - the latter originally missing out on a place by right via a play-off on Monday.

Doyeob Mun is the final active full-time LIV golfer who is a part of Q-School's Final Stage, though LIV reserves John Catlin, Ben Schmidt and Luis Carrera played some part in the most recent campaign too.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are also four former LIV players hoping to earn their way back to the DP World Tour full-time as well - Frederik Kjettrup, Jinichiro Kozuma, Kieran Vincent and Kalle Samooja.

Samooja claimed his lone DP World Tour victory to date at the 2022 Porsche European Open before going to on achieve success at the 2023 LIV Golf Promotions event which earned him status in 2024.

Away from LIV Golf, there are also multiple names familiar to European golf fans in the Final Stage line-up such as Ross Fisher, Pablo Larrazabal, Marcel Siem and Edoardo Molinari.

Fisher and Molinari have both enjoyed success at past Ryder Cups and the Italian, in particular, will hope to repeat his heroics from Q-School in 2024 when he emerged as the champion.

Meanwhile, Larrazabal has won nine times on the DP World Tour throughout a 19-season career at the top table so far, but he has endured a rough year and will be desperate for a remarkable turnaround in order to achieve a 20th consecutive campaign.

Then there is the DP World Tour's most experienced active player (594 starts), Siem.

Marcel Siem (Image credit: Getty Images)

The popular and charismatic German has six DP World Tour titles throughout his career, with the most recent arriving at the 2024 Italian Open.

However, Siem failed to finish inside the top-10 all season in 2026 and will want to put that right at the earliest opportunity.

Check out the DP World Tour website to view the entire entry list for Q-School Final Stage.

LIV GOLFERS IN DP WORLD TOUR Q-SCHOOL FINAL STAGE