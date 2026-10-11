Open de Espana Full Prize Money Payout 2026: What's Up For Grabs In Madrid?
The Open de Espana was first played in 1912 and, for 2026, there's a record prize purse available, including a $500,000 increase from just 12 months ago
The DP World Tour is in Spain this week, in what is the final European event of the circuit's calendar.
Taking place at Real Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, the Open de Espana is one of the oldest national opens in golf and, for 2026, we have an exciting finish in store.
Marco Penge defends after his victory 12 months ago, with the Englishman joined by a number of star names like Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg.
This year, the tournament purse has seen a significant rise, jumping from $3.25 million to $3.75 million, an increase of $500,000.
Whoever comes out victorious in Madrid will pocket a nice paycheck for $637,500, while the runner-up will still bank $412,500 for their efforts. In fact, those who finish inside top-seven this week will secure a six-figure payday.
Attention, though, will be on the winner of the tournament and, going into Sunday, several players could wrap up the win, as Joe Dean and Grant Forrest share the lead at 13-under.
Behind them, three players are 12-under, while the top 10 is separated by six shots. The eventual champion won't just net the money, but also two very lucrative Major spots.
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Claiming the $637,500 first prize, the winner will also secure important Race to Dubai points, as well as book their place at next year's Masters and Open Championship.
The move comes as part of the change to qualification criteria announced by Augusta National and The R&A in August, with this week’s champion earning an invite to Augusta National, while the leading player, not otherwise exempt, will earn a spot at St Andrews through The Open Qualifying Series.
Check out the full prize money breakdown for the Open de Espana below...
Open de Espana Prize Money Breakdown
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
$637,500
|
2nd
|
$412,500
|
3rd
|
$236,250
|
4th
|
$187,500
|
5th
|
$159,000
|
6th
|
$131,250
|
7th
|
$112,500
|
8th
|
$93,750
|
9th
|
$84,000
|
10th
|
$75,000
|
11th
|
$69,000
|
12th
|
$64,500
|
13th
|
$60,375
|
14th
|
$57,375
|
15th
|
$55,125
|
16th
|
$52,875
|
17th
|
$50,625
|
18th
|
$48,375
|
19th
|
$46,500
|
20th
|
$45,000
|
21st
|
$43.500
|
22nd
|
$42,625
|
23rd
|
$41,250
|
24th
|
$40,125
|
25th
|
$39,000
|
26th
|
$37,875
|
27th
|
$36,750
|
28th
|
$35,625
|
29th
|
$34,500
|
30th
|
$33,375
|
31st
|
$32,250
|
32nd
|
$31,125
|
33rd
|
$30,000
|
34th
|
$28,875
|
35th
|
$27,750
|
36th
|
$26.625
|
37th
|
$25,875
|
38th
|
$25,125
|
39th
|
$24,375
|
40th
|
$23,625
|
41st
|
$22,875
|
42nd
|
$22,125
|
43rd
|
$21,375
|
44th
|
$20,625
|
45th
|
$19,875
|
46th
|
$19,125
|
47th
|
$18,375
|
48th
|
$17,625
|
49th
|
$16,875
|
50th
|
$16,125
|
51st
|
$15,375
|
52nd
|
$14,625
|
53rd
|
$13,875
|
54th
|
$13,125
|
55th
|
$12.750
|
56th
|
$12,375
|
57th
|
$12,000
|
58th
|
$11,625
|
59th
|
$11,250
|
60th
|
$8,700
|
61st
|
$10,500
|
62nd
|
$10,125
|
63rd
|
$9,750
|
64th
|
$9,456
|
65th
|
$9,000
|
66th
|
$8,625
|
67th
|
$8,250
|
68th
|
$7,875
|
69th
|
$7,500
|
70th
|
$7,125
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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