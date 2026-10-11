Open de Espana Full Prize Money Payout 2026: What's Up For Grabs In Madrid?

The Open de Espana was first played in 1912 and, for 2026, there's a record prize purse available, including a $500,000 increase from just 12 months ago

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Marco Penge poses with the Open de Espana trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The DP World Tour is in Spain this week, in what is the final European event of the circuit's calendar.

Taking place at Real Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, the Open de Espana is one of the oldest national opens in golf and, for 2026, we have an exciting finish in store.

Marco Penge and Dan Brown fist pump

Penge (left) defeated Dan Brown in a playoff to claim a third DP World Tour title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marco Penge defends after his victory 12 months ago, with the Englishman joined by a number of star names like Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg.

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This year, the tournament purse has seen a significant rise, jumping from $3.25 million to $3.75 million, an increase of $500,000.

Whoever comes out victorious in Madrid will pocket a nice paycheck for $637,500, while the runner-up will still bank $412,500 for their efforts. In fact, those who finish inside top-seven this week will secure a six-figure payday.

Joe Dean hits a driver

Joe Dean is in contention for a second DP World Tour win in a handful of months

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attention, though, will be on the winner of the tournament and, going into Sunday, several players could wrap up the win, as Joe Dean and Grant Forrest share the lead at 13-under.

Behind them, three players are 12-under, while the top 10 is separated by six shots. The eventual champion won't just net the money, but also two very lucrative Major spots.

Claiming the $637,500 first prize, the winner will also secure important Race to Dubai points, as well as book their place at next year's Masters and Open Championship.

The move comes as part of the change to qualification criteria announced by Augusta National and The R&A in August, with this week’s champion earning an invite to Augusta National, while the leading player, not otherwise exempt, will earn a spot at St Andrews through The Open Qualifying Series.

The Claret Jug, Open de Espana and Masters trophy on plinths

Major spots are available at this week's Open de Espana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the full prize money breakdown for the Open de Espana below...

Open de Espana Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$637,500

2nd

$412,500

3rd

$236,250

4th

$187,500

5th

$159,000

6th

$131,250

7th

$112,500

8th

$93,750

9th

$84,000

10th

$75,000

11th

$69,000

12th

$64,500

13th

$60,375

14th

$57,375

15th

$55,125

16th

$52,875

17th

$50,625

18th

$48,375

19th

$46,500

20th

$45,000

21st

$43.500

22nd

$42,625

23rd

$41,250

24th

$40,125

25th

$39,000

26th

$37,875

27th

$36,750

28th

$35,625

29th

$34,500

30th

$33,375

31st

$32,250

32nd

$31,125

33rd

$30,000

34th

$28,875

35th

$27,750

36th

$26.625

37th

$25,875

38th

$25,125

39th

$24,375

40th

$23,625

41st

$22,875

42nd

$22,125

43rd

$21,375

44th

$20,625

45th

$19,875

46th

$19,125

47th

$18,375

48th

$17,625

49th

$16,875

50th

$16,125

51st

$15,375

52nd

$14,625

53rd

$13,875

54th

$13,125

55th

$12.750

56th

$12,375

57th

$12,000

58th

$11,625

59th

$11,250

60th

$8,700

61st

$10,500

62nd

$10,125

63rd

$9,750

64th

$9,456

65th

$9,000

66th

$8,625

67th

$8,250

68th

$7,875

69th

$7,500

70th

$7,125
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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