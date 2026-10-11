Open de Espana Full Prize Money Payout 2026: What's Up For Grabs In Madrid?

The DP World Tour is in Spain this week, in what is the final European event of the circuit's calendar.

Taking place at Real Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, the Open de Espana is one of the oldest national opens in golf and, for 2026, we have an exciting finish in store.

Penge (left) defeated Dan Brown in a playoff to claim a third DP World Tour title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marco Penge defends after his victory 12 months ago, with the Englishman joined by a number of star names like Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg.

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This year, the tournament purse has seen a significant rise, jumping from $3.25 million to $3.75 million, an increase of $500,000.

Whoever comes out victorious in Madrid will pocket a nice paycheck for $637,500, while the runner-up will still bank $412,500 for their efforts. In fact, those who finish inside top-seven this week will secure a six-figure payday.

Joe Dean is in contention for a second DP World Tour win in a handful of months (Image credit: Getty Images)

Attention, though, will be on the winner of the tournament and, going into Sunday, several players could wrap up the win, as Joe Dean and Grant Forrest share the lead at 13-under.

Behind them, three players are 12-under, while the top 10 is separated by six shots. The eventual champion won't just net the money, but also two very lucrative Major spots.

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Claiming the $637,500 first prize, the winner will also secure important Race to Dubai points, as well as book their place at next year's Masters and Open Championship.

The move comes as part of the change to qualification criteria announced by Augusta National and The R&A in August, with this week’s champion earning an invite to Augusta National, while the leading player, not otherwise exempt, will earn a spot at St Andrews through The Open Qualifying Series.

Major spots are available at this week's Open de Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the full prize money breakdown for the Open de Espana below...

Open de Espana Prize Money Breakdown