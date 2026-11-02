'Emergency Procedures' In Place For Opening DP World Tour Play-Off Event Due To Middle-East Tensions

The DP World Tour has provided anyone involved in the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship with instructions on what to do should an emergency be declared during the tournament this week.

Ongoing tensions in the Middle East, fuelled by numerous wars across the region and a recent attack on Saudi Arabia's Riyadh International Airport, have created concerns among pros and led to some big names choosing to miss the first DP World Tour Play-Off event as a result.

There were reports several weeks ago that due to security concerns the DP World Tour was exploring Spain's Real Club De Golf Sotogrande as an alternate site.

However, the European circuit has been assured both Abu Dhabi and Dubai are safe to host events in and the fourth Rolex Series event of the year is due to begin as planned on Thursday.

But in order to ensure everyone involved remains as safe as possible, a notice - shared by putting coach Jacobo Pastor on X - was sent out prior to practice rounds starting.

Titled 'Mobile Phone Alerts & Emergency Procedures', it read: "If the UAE authorities issue a mobile phone alert to the public at any point during the week whilst on site, play will be suspended immediately, signalled by a long blast of the air horns, as per the procedure for a dangerous situation.

"Players and caddies should evacuate the course as per the evacuation plans and proceed to the clubhouse.

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"Tour staff will provide updates and announcements in the clubhouse, with further information shared via the Player Portal.

"If an alert occurs away from the golf course, follow the relevant instructions and guidance issued by the authorities in that alert."

Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre are arguably the two biggest names opting to miss the DP World Tour Play-Offs, with the Englishman consequently passing on the chance to defend his DP World Tour Championship title.

Both have recently become fathers for the first time and chose to put their new responsibilities over the opportunity to earn millions of dollars.

After initially stating he would not feel comfortable heading to Dubai back in September, Fitzpatrick revealed he had been reassured by the DP World Tour at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Nevertheless, the 2023 US Open champion acknowledged the situation was a complicated one for him, personally.

🚨 EL DP WORLD TOUR SE PREPARA PARA CUALQUIER ESCENARIO EN ABU DHABI Este es el protocolo de emergencia para esta semana: una alerta oficial en los móviles supondrá la suspensión inmediata del juego y la evacuación del campo. https://t.co/qKxnpIp4C3November 2, 2026

Speaking about the DP World Tour Championship in early October, Fitzpatrick said: "It's a tournament that I love going to and obviously a tournament that I play very well at, and obviously I would be very disappointed to miss it, to be honest.

"Kind of taking it week-by-week and just sort of seeing the other side of it. I've also got my eight-week-old son to think about.”

Ultimately, both Fitzpatrick and MacIntyre made their peace with staying at home. But they're not the only ones, though, with 11 of the top-70 on the Race to Dubai rankings declining the chance to tee it up in the United Arab Emirates this month over safety concerns.

Robert MacIntyre (left) and Matt Fitzpatrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite a healthy chunk of notable absentees, stars such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood are all awaiting their tee times as they bid to claim one of the biggest titles all season.

McIlroy has famously never won in Abu Dhabi and will be desperate to change that as he hunts down a record-equalling eighth Harry Vardon Trophy - a feat which would pull him alongside the great Colin Montgomerie.

The Grand Slam winner's quest begins on Thursday as Yas Links Golf Club hosts the $9 million tournament.