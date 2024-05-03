Two Thirds Of The Entire LIV Field Hoping To Join Tiger Woods At US Open By Entering Final Qualifying

Apart from the very public exception of Talor Gooch, the overwhelming majority of LIV Golf players are trying to book their spot in the US Open by going through Final Qualifying.

Nine players in the LIV Golf League have already qualified for the third men's Major of the season at Pinehurst in June through different criteria.

They're all hoping to join Tiger Woods at the US Open - after the three-time champion was given a special exemption by the USGA.

Former champions Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Martin Kaymer all hold exemptions, and are joined by Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk.

And 35 others are looking to join them at the US Open after entering the tough 36-hole Final Qualifying events being held on 20 May and 3 June.

Jason Kokrak and former US Open champion Graeme McDowell confirmed their intention to attempt to qualify at the same press conference Gooch emphatically said he was not.

Gooch did not elaborate as to why, but he's among the vast minority with several other big names having a go at qualifying, including Sergio Garcia who came through qualifying to make it to last year's US Open at LA Country Club.

Garcia is again giving it a go, alongside fellow former Masters champions Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel and former Open winner Henrik Stenson.

Lee Westwood will also attempt to qualify but his fellow Majesticks co-captain Ian Poulter is among the big names not entering.

Gooch is the headliner and he's joined by two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, Open winner Louis Oosthuizen and the likes of Paul Casey, Pat Perez and Anthony Kim.

LIV players entering US Open qualifying

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Abraham Ancer

Dean Burmester

Laurie Canter

Eugenio Chacarra

Sergio Garcia

Branden Grace

Lucas Herbert

Sam Horsfield

Matt Jones

Jason Kokrak

Jinichiro Kozuma

Anirban Lahiri

Danny Lee

Marc Leishman

Graeme McDowell

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Andy Ogletree

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

David Puig

Patrick Reed

Kalle Samooja

Charl Schwartzel

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Caleb Surratt

Hudson Swafford

Cameron Tringale

Peter Uihlein

Harold Varner III

Kieran Vincent

Scott Vincent

Lee Westwood

LIV golfers not entering US Open qualifying

(Image credit: Getty Images)