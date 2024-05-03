Two Thirds Of The Entire LIV Field Hoping To Join Tiger Woods At US Open By Entering Final Qualifying
There are 35 LIV Golf League players who have entered Final Qualifying for the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst
Apart from the very public exception of Talor Gooch, the overwhelming majority of LIV Golf players are trying to book their spot in the US Open by going through Final Qualifying.
Nine players in the LIV Golf League have already qualified for the third men's Major of the season at Pinehurst in June through different criteria.
They're all hoping to join Tiger Woods at the US Open - after the three-time champion was given a special exemption by the USGA.
Former champions Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Martin Kaymer all hold exemptions, and are joined by Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk.
And 35 others are looking to join them at the US Open after entering the tough 36-hole Final Qualifying events being held on 20 May and 3 June.
Jason Kokrak and former US Open champion Graeme McDowell confirmed their intention to attempt to qualify at the same press conference Gooch emphatically said he was not.
Gooch did not elaborate as to why, but he's among the vast minority with several other big names having a go at qualifying, including Sergio Garcia who came through qualifying to make it to last year's US Open at LA Country Club.
Garcia is again giving it a go, alongside fellow former Masters champions Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel and former Open winner Henrik Stenson.
Lee Westwood will also attempt to qualify but his fellow Majesticks co-captain Ian Poulter is among the big names not entering.
Gooch is the headliner and he's joined by two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, Open winner Louis Oosthuizen and the likes of Paul Casey, Pat Perez and Anthony Kim.
LIV players entering US Open qualifying
- Abraham Ancer
- Dean Burmester
- Laurie Canter
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Sergio Garcia
- Branden Grace
- Lucas Herbert
- Sam Horsfield
- Matt Jones
- Jason Kokrak
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Anirban Lahiri
- Danny Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Graeme McDowell
- Sebastian Munoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Andy Ogletree
- Carlos Ortiz
- Mito Pereira
- David Puig
- Patrick Reed
- Kalle Samooja
- Charl Schwartzel
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Caleb Surratt
- Hudson Swafford
- Cameron Tringale
- Peter Uihlein
- Harold Varner III
- Kieran Vincent
- Scott Vincent
- Lee Westwood
LIV golfers not entering US Open qualifying
- Richard Bland
- Paul Casey
- Talor Gooch
- Charles Howell III
- Anthony Kim
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Pat Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Ian Poulter
- Bubba Watson
- Matthew Wolff
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
