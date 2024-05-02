Tiger Woods Granted Special Exemption Into 2024 US Open
Tiger Woods, a three-time US Open winner, is set to make his first appearance at the tournament since 2020
Tiger Woods is set to make his first appearance at the US Open since 2020 after he was granted a special exemption into the 2024 edition by the USGA.
The 15-time Major champion, who is a three-time winner of the US Open - in 2000, 2002, and 2008 - was not automatically eligible for this year’s edition after his five-year exemption for winning The Masters in 2019 ran out.
However, the 48-year-old, who most recently finished 60th at the Masters in April, has now received a special exemption into the tournament, which takes place from June 13-16 at Pinehurst No.2.
"The U.S. Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career," Woods said.
"I’m honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s U.S. Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game."
Woods' last start at the US Open saw him miss the cut at Winged Foot in 2020. His last top-ten in the tournament came in 2010 at Pebble Beach when he finished tied for fourth.
“The story of the U.S. Open could not be written without Tiger Woods,” USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer said.
“From his 15-stroke victory at Pebble Beach in 2000 to his inspiring win on a broken leg at Torrey Pines in 2008, this championship is simply better when Tiger is in the field, and his accomplishments in the game undoubtedly made this an easy decision for our special exemption committee.”
See you at Pinehurst, Tiger. pic.twitter.com/yBQ47RrnW9May 2, 2024
Despite the exemption, however, question marks still remain over the 82-time PGA Tour winner's fitness following his ankle surgery last year. At the Hero World Challenge last December, Woods said he hoped to play once a month in 2024 but the American has been seen in action just twice so far this year.
Illness forced him to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational in February, with Woods later conceding ahead of the Masters that his body wasn't where he had hoped it would be at the start of the year.
"I wasn't ready to play. My body wasn't ready. My game wasn't ready. And I thought that when I was at Hero, once a month would be a really nice rhythm. Hasn't worked out that way," he said.
Although enduring a disappointing weekend display at Augusta National, Woods appeared more upbeat about his fitness and could now be set to appear at the PGA Championship at Valhalla in May before the US Open the following month.
One person who won't be joining Woods at next month's US Open is his son, Charlie who failed in his bid to reach the tournament when he shot a nine-over-par 81 at local qualifying last month.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
