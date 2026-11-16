Beautiful Scottish Golf Course On Sale For Less Than The Average Price Of A California Home

A beautiful golf course in the Scottish Highlands has been put on sale for less than the average price of a home in the US state of California.

Aigas Golf Course's nine-hole layout has been newly placed on the market as a lone purchase - with an asking price of $590,000 (£450,000) - having previously featured as part of a multi-property package hoped to be worth almost $2 million (£1.5 million) since January.

According to sites such as Forbes and Zillow, the average price of a home in California is roughly $760,000, so the golf course is considerably more affordable.

Aigas' parkland layout was established in 1993 and hosts Aigas Golf Club with a clubhouse, car park and practice area making up the 30-acre site.

Per the listing, the golf course operates all year round while the clubhouse is staffed between April and October. There is one full-time greenkeeper and a part-time assistant while robotic mowers have been introduced to lighten the ground staff's load.

Rural business specialists Bell Ingram says Aigas is also "set in an area of outstanding natural beauty" close to the River Beauly - named after the village it runs through nearby.

Wildlife is regularly spotted on and around the course such as birds of prey - including buzzards and ospreys - as well as red deer, pine martins, red squirrels and otters.

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While the golf course can be purchased for just under $600,000, Bell Ingram has reported most of the interest so far has related to the full package deal which includes four furnished self-catering vacation cottages, farm buildings and two adjoining agricultural fields set across 56 acres.

The major town of Inverness is less than half an hour away by car and there are several other golf courses nearby, too, which Bell Ingram claims make Aigas a great location for a golfing holiday.

In addition, further day trips around the Scottish Highlands are possible from this central location - including to arguably the most famous tourist hotspot of them all, Loch Ness.