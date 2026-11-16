94-Year-Old Might Have Broken UK Golfing Record

The record of oldest golfer in the UK to make a hole-in-one during an official competition could well now belong to Cornwall's Brian Norris.

The 94-year-old, who is originally from Yorkshire but moved to England's south-west in order to be closer to his son, was competing in Falmouth Golf Club's Gents Autumn Open on October 2 when the remarkable feat occurred.

Stood on the club's 18th tee box, Norris took out driver on the 160-yard par-3 and smoked his shot towards the flag, which was at the back of the putting surface.

Remarkably, Norris revealed to England Golf he thought he had selected too much club in the first place and therefore chose to move back two club lengths before taking his shot.

While it turned out to be a very good decision, completely unknown to the nonagenarian and his two friends (aged 78 and 80), the ball disappeared into the hole and there would be no need to take out the putter.

When the group arrived on the green, they were reportedly greeted by cheers and applause via members watching from the clubhouse balcony, who had witnessed the ball roll straight into the hole.

After realizing what had happened, Norris bowed to the crowd and posed for a photo with the flag on the green where he'd made the sixth hole-in-one of his life.

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Unfortunately for the man who retired over 30 years ago, his achievement was not enough to propel his team to victory as Norris and co. ended 18th out of 33 sides in the Three Ball Better Ball competition.

Nevertheless, he could be the oldest person ever to make a competitive ace in the UK, with England Golf in the process of attempting to verify. Either way, Falmouth believe Norris might well stand a chance of standing atop the pile.

While he could be the oldest official ace-maker in the UK, or at least England, Norris will have to record another ace in the future if he is to take the title of oldest ever person to make a hole-in-one, period.

Back in 2014, Florida's Gus Andreone reportedly became the oldest person ever to score a one when he holed out at Palm Aire Country Club's Lakes Course in Sarasota, Florida.

Then 103 years old, Andreone took driver at the 113-yard 14th hole and smashed his way into the history books courtesy of his eighth career ace (his first occurred in 1939), taking the record from 102-year-old Elsie McLean in 2007.