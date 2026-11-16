Too Many Cards, A Messy Schedule And Maybe The Weirdest Win Ever - 9 Key Takeaways From Another Incredible DP World Tour Season

From repeat winners to runaway champions and plenty of home victors in between, the end of another enthralling DP World Tour season has arrived.

Rory McIlroy claimed an eighth Race to Dubai title following a fascinating finale in Dubai last weekend while 10 more players will hope to take their chance on the PGA Tour in the summer to come.

But before we look ahead, we've decided to take a glance back at the past 11 months. In the article below, Elliott Heath and I have shared with you our standout takeaways from the 2026 DP World Tour season.

If you've got any of your own you think we've missed, feel free to leave them in the comments box at the bottom. But, for now, we hope you enjoy our thoughts.

Jonny Leighfield Social Links Navigation News Writer

MIXED FEELINGS ON MCILROY WINNING RACE TO DUBAI

Tyrrell Hatton (left) and Rory McIlroy pose with the DP World Tour Championship and Race to Dubai (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm going to start at the end. I'm not sure how I feel about McIlroy being able to win the Race to Dubai off the back of 18 fewer starts than Eugenio Chacarra.

The Spaniard won three times on the DP World Tour and was up there in both Play-Off events yet still wasn't able to earn enough points? That doesn't seem very fair to me.

I understand that Majors come into it as well, but if one of the best players on the tour competes in 31 events, wins three of them and has seven other top-10s then surely that has to be enough? Especially with a pretty sizeable lead to start with.

It was impressive that McIlroy was able to switch it on in the clutch events and secure what he needed to by the skin of his teeth, but I can't help but feel like Chacarra deserved that emphatic underlining of what has been a sensational season on a tour he has fully committed to.

Still, could be worse. He's off to the PGA Tour now and could well win a Ryder Cup alongside the Northern Irishman next year.

JOE DEAN (THE PEOPLE'S CHAMP) IS BACK

Joe Dean with the British Masters trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

My fellow colleagues already know what a big fan of Joe Dean I am, but let me explain to you incase you weren't aware why he's so popular in my house.

Dean rose to prominence after making it out on tour while still a supermarket delivery driver a few years back. I love an underdog story, so that immediately grabbed my attention.

Then there's the fact he still either doesn't complete a significant warm-up at all or he only hits a minimal number of golf balls prior to teeing off and looking world-class.

Aside from the quality of play, that is the action plan of almost every amateur around the world before a casual Saturday round, and I love it. That's why he's the people's champ, in my eyes.

After breaking out in 2024, Dean suffered a second-season slump last term. However, he roared back in 2026 to win his maiden DP World Tour title at the British Masters, and - thanks in part to a 11th-hour stumble by Mikael Lindberg in Dubai - is now on his way to the PGA Tour for the first time. Go well, Joe.

VARIETY REMAINS DP WORLD TOUR'S USP

DLF Golf & Country Club plays host to Hero Indian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Elliott will shortly point out, the nuts and bolts of the DP World Tour schedule could certainly be improved. But, from a wider perspective, the variety of golf courses around the world it continues to showcase is one of the biggest reasons it is so many fans' favorite circuit.

Going from Australia to South Africa to India to the Alps and so many places in between - sometimes in consecutive weeks - often means each course looks like something you rarely see.

The contrast between places is genuinely engaging and it makes you dream of what it would be like to play golf at almost every one.

While it might not be able to offer the money of the PGA Tour or the defunct LIV Golf, the DP World Tour surely provides players and fans with the most engaging schedule.

MAYBE THE WEIRDEST WIN EVER?

Yurav Premlall with the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

25 starts: one win, one top-25, 10 missed cuts. Yurav Premlall's 2026 season was as strange as they come with little to no form before or after his one magical week.

Yet, when his form did rise to an agreeable level, the South African produced a victory so absurd it was akin to a video game.

Coming off a missed cut at the Turkish Airlines Open, Premlall utterly destroyed the field at the Catalunya Championship back in May.

He opened up with a 70 before going 64-63-63 to shoot 28-under and win by an astonishing 14 strokes! 14! Only Tiger Woods and me on EA Sports' Tiger Woods 2004 (PS2) have ever seen a margin of victory so wide. It was incredible.

One of my abiding memories from this season was that win, and I still don't really understand it now. How? Just how?

Elliott Heath Social Links Navigation Engagement Editor

DP WORLD TOUR SUNK LIV GOLF

DP World Tour boss Guy Kinnings (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the DP World Tour resumed its partnership with the Asian Tour it felt like a hugely significant move and a massive blow for LIV Golf.

When it signalled it was preparing to fine its members for playing in LIV events again, that also felt like a huge development. Ultimately those two decisions, I believe, were what firmly put the nail in LIV’s coffin.

They were both smart yet brutal moves, but it’s a cut-throat world out there and LIV was a genuine threat to the tour. Guy Kinnings, and I’m sure Brian Rolapp too, will be the remembered as a key figure in LIV Golf’s demise.

Those big calls ultimately have set the DP World Tour up for an incredible 2027 campaign as the world of men’s golf heals from a historic fracture.

10 CARDS IS FAR TOO MANY

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The DP World Tour is, ultimately, a feeder tour. It’s certainly not a traditional one like the HotelPlanner or Korn Ferry, where members’ sole goal is to get off of it.

The majority of its players are seeking to earn a PGA Tour card but with the plan to remain dual-members and hopefully successfully play on both.

I think giving PGA Tour cards to its ten best performers, who haven’t got one already, certainly gives it more of a feeder tour feel than it needs.

The top end of the circuit’s roster changes so much each year because of it, which I think is bad for fans who tune into events where they haven’t heard of quite a lot of the players.

The DP World Tour is a fantastic tour with good prize money, and players can become household names (and still very rich) on it if they are able to put multiple great seasons together.

With its best performers leaving every year, it is difficult to see the top players truly grow and thrive. I’m fine with giving out two or three cards to the players who are genuine superstars, but ten is overboard.

Only four or five, at best, truly benefit from going to the PGA Tour and there are plenty of examples of careers stagnating or even regressing because of it. In many cases, a player has a great year in Europe and then goes out to the PGA Tour and struggles.

Had they stayed in Europe, they might have followed it up with another great year and become a big name on the tour, having had time to develop their skills, experience and confidence. Now it seems they only have to have a decent season with one win and some good results and they’re off.

Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, Kristoffer Reitan and a few others have all done extremely well and are elite, but the likes of Matteo Manassero, Jorge Campillo, Alexander Bjork, Paul Waring, Niklas Norgaard, Rikuya Hoshino and a number of others may have benefitted by staying put. I would like to see this change.

THE DP WORLD TOUR RULES

A general view of the clubhouse at Wentworth (Image credit: Getty Images)

I feel like I say this at the same time every year, but the DP World Tour rules. September to November is arguably my favorite stretch of the entire golfing season.

The BMW PGA Championship is one of the greatest tournaments in the world and weeks like the Dunhill Links, Spanish Open, French Open, European Masters and even the new DP World India Championship are all fantastic events played on very different, historic golf courses.

There is something very special about a national open, too, and the European Tour has them in abundance.

The UAE Play-Offs are great, too, of course and the entire end-of-year stretch highlights how one dimensional the PGA Tour can be with its constant stream of treelined parkland courses week-in, week-out.

As Jonny says, the variety on the DP World Tour is unmatched, and the post-East Lake stretch is significantly more watchable than the FedExCup Fall.

THE SCHEDULE WAS (AND STILL IS) A BIT OF A MESS

Rory McIlroy at the Nedbank Golf Challenge (Image credit: Getty Images)

The global nature of the DP World Tour is fantastic, but I think a lot can be done to improve it. Spain-India-Korea as the final three events of the regular season is not ideal.

The Genesis Championship usually has some of the best stories of the season where players are fighting for their status and careers, but Korea is 8-9hrs ahead of European time so viewing is difficult, and the field also features lots of sponsor’s invites and home players which seems unfair in such an important week.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge clashing with the Australian Open is just madness that is hopefully ending next year.

This year, McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will both play on the DP World Tour in the same week, but in different tournaments..! That seems like a huge missed opportunity.

There are also not enough UK tournaments for a tour HQ’d in the UK, in my opinion as a fan. Two India events seven months apart is odd, too.

I know everything is done to maximise commercial opportunity and I love the DPWT India Championship, but it would be cool to see the big event be the Indian Open, not the India Championship.

As ever, money talks and it is obviously a very tricky job putting the schedule together...although the Nedbank vs Aussie Open clash is inexcusable!

RORY MCILROY CONTINUES TO SHOW HIS INCREDIBLE SUPPORT

Rory McIlroy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back to a positive, and a takeaway I once again have is that McIlroy’s support for the DP World Tour is truly commendable and should not be taken for granted.

He will be remembered as an all-time great, and in Europe he will be remembered incredibly fondly for his support for the DP World Tour.

McIlroy has played in eight DP World Tour events this year (including the Scottish Open and not including the Majors) and will make it nine in Australia next month, which is incredible for the World No.2 who is reportedly close to being a billionaire.

He only needs to play in four, remember. Yes, he takes an appearance fee for some of those, but he likely doesn’t even notice the money hitting his account.

Without him, the circuit and the tournaments he plays in would be be far weaker and his continued support is one of many reasons why he is a true legend of the European game.