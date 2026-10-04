Global Tour Seeding Continues For New Pro V1 and Pro V1x At Baycurrent Classic

New golf equipment always excites golf fans and, at this week's Baycurrent Classic on the PGA Tour, one of the most iconic franchises is set to begin its 'key global validation phase'.

Titleist produces some of the best golf balls money can buy, with its Pro V1 and Pro V1x range the leading models on the professional circuits.

Introduced in 2000, they are the most popular golf balls among the world's best and, in Japan this week, Titleist reps will continue working with players on both the range and course as they prepare to game the new Titleist golf ball models in competition.

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(Image credit: Acushnet/Titleist)

Having been teased last month, with new Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls hitting the USGA's Conforming List, it's the next step in Titleist's multi-year development cycle following on-course testing that has been ongoing since the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

During that week at Bay Hill, Adam Scott, Ryan Gerard, Jordan Spieth and Harris English each tested the models during their Tuesday practice rounds, providing feedback to Titleist reps after every shot.

Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Lottie Woad and Yana Wilson also undertook testing, as did four other players at the Biltmore Championship a handful of weeks ago.

At this week's Baycurrent Classic, the new Pro V1 and Pro V1x will be in play under tournament conditions.

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Hovland was one of the players to undertake testing with the new Titleist Pro V1 golf ball (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about the development process, Fordie Pitts, who is Titleist's Director of Tour Research & Validation, stated: "Everything we do is driven by the desire to better understand player needs and translate those insights into meaningful performance improvements.

"When we’re in the middle of a testing session and a player asks me how soon he can play the new ball, I know we’re onto something,” Pitts said. “That’s how it’s been the last couple months."

Although it's unclear as to when we will see the new models released to the public, what we do know is that the new 2027 models mark the 15th generation of Pro V1 and 13th generation of Pro V1x.

Claiming 27 wins throughout the 2026 PGA Tour season, be sure to keep up-to-date with Golf Monthly's website for any further news...