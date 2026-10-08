Trio Of Big Names Add Star Power To Hong Kong Open

The upcoming Link Hong Kong Open has received a major boost with the news that Lee Westwood, Paul Casey and Anthony Kim have all committed to playing in the event.

The 65th edition of the tournament will be played at Hong Kong Golf Club from 22-25 October and the field has been give a jolt by the addition of three star names in world golf.

The tournament had been part of the Asian Tour's International Series the last three years, played in association with LIV Golf before the Saudi PIF withdrew funding meaning the current season could not be completed.

The Hong Kong Open is going ahead though and interest is high among LIV golfers as victory also brings with it an invite to the 2027 Masters at Augusta National and a place at next year's Open Championship at St Andrews.

The likes of Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester are all in the field so far.

Next year's Hong Kong Open will return to the DP World Tour after the Asian Tour did a deal following LIV's financial collapse - and having some big names playing this year will help in this transition renewal.

Former World No.1 Westwood is one of the many LIV golfers contemplating his future, and is happy to be making a return to Hong Kong while the team based league's future is sorted.

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“It has been a long time since I competed at the Hong Kong Open, and I cannot wait to return to compete against the strong field of players who have signed up this year," said the 53-year-old.

"While I have not played this tournament for nearly 20 years, I have visited this beautiful city many times during this time. I enjoy the energy of Hong Kong very much, and I always have the best experience when I am there.”

Anthony Kim made global headlines with his LIV Golf Adelaide win (Image credit: Getty Images/Multiple accounts on X)

Fellow Englishman Casey also missed the event for two decades before making his return last year, and is back for successive appearances.

Kim produced one of the storylines of the season back in February when he completed his remarkable comeback to pro golf by winning LIV Golf Adelaide in front of a bumper crowd.

The 41-year-old has played numerous events on the Asian Tour as he worked his way back into the pro ranks following a 12-yeart hiatus, and he's been a regular in Hong Kong at both the LIV event and the national open recently.

“I always have a great time playing in Hong Kong and enjoyed my four rounds at the Link Hong Kong Open last year," said Kim. "This year has been unbelievable for me, and I am so grateful to be back playing full time.

"Golf has given me so much and I will give it my all with this second opportunity that has been presented to me. I look forward to catching up with my fans in Hong Kong and showing my appreciation for their support.”