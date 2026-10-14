8 Big Names Playing In The 2026 DP World India Championship

It's the second edition of the DP World India Championship and there is once again a star-studded field assembled at Delhi Golf Club.

Just like last year, Rory McIlroy headlines at the historic, tree-lined venue while Tommy Fleetwood is back to defend his crown.

There's a big $4m purse in what is the penultimate event of the regular season before Korea next week and then the Play-Offs, where only the top 70 in the Race to Dubai standings will progress.

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So, who are the star names in Delhi? Let's take a look:

Rory McIlroy

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Rory McIlroy is back at Delhi Golf Club this week to headline the field once again.

The back-to-back Masters champion has played a more global schedule in recent years, and he has further starts in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Australia lined up to close out his 2026 season.

The World No.2 has not won since successfully defending his Masters title in April so he is overdue another trophy, especially as he was T2nd in his last outing at the BMW PGA Championship.

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He is currently third in the Race to Dubai standings behind Patrick Reed and Eugenio Chacarra, both of whom are playing this week, with the title set to go right down to the wire.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing a global schedule so I was excited to visit India for the first time last season to be part of the inaugural DP World India Championship," McIlroy said.



“The golf fans in India were so welcoming, and the whole experience was truly memorable, so it’s a pleasure to be returning to Delhi in October.”

Tommy Fleetwood

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Tommy Fleetwood defends the title he won last year, when he finished at 22-under-par to beat Keita Nakajima by two strokes.

That was the Englishman's second win in four starts after securing the Tour Championship, and FedExCup, with his long-awaited maiden PGA Tour victory.

The World No.6 is winless so far in 2026 but, like McIlroy, arrives in good form after a T4 at the Dunhill Links two weeks ago.

“I had an incredible week at the DP World India Championship last season. There is so much to enjoy about being in India, from the warmth of the people, the atmosphere in the city, to the food, and playing at such a challenging and strategic course," he said.

"But what made the week particularly special for me was having my family there to celebrate the win on Sunday."

Justin Rose

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Justin Rose is another European Ryder Cup stalwart in the field, with the Englishman making his debut in the event.

The World No.18 won in record-breaking fashion at the Farmers Insurance Open in January but he arrives in Delhi after back-to-back missed cuts in his last two starts. He hasn't had a top-10 since June's US Open so he'll surely be keen to put in a good performance this week.

“I’ve played all over the world over the course of my career, and I’m excited to get the chance to add India to the list this season," Rose said.



“I’ve heard so much about the country and how passionate the golf fans are, so I’m very much looking forward to teeing it up in the DP World India Championship for the first time and experiencing what Delhi has to offer.”

Ryan Fox

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The DP World India Championship features three of this year's four men's Major winners, and Champion Golfer of the Year Ryan Fox is one of those.

The New Zealander birdied the 72nd hole at Royal Birkdale for a stunning Claret Jug victory, and he is set to make his debut this week.

“I’m excited to play in India for the first time, and especially after hearing such great things about the DP World India Championship," Fox said.

"It sounds like a fantastic event, played on an interesting, historic course, and I’m looking forward to everything about the week.”

Aaron Rai

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Rounding out the Major champions is Aaron Rai, who emphatically strode over the line in May's PGA Championship.

Rai has both Kenyan and Indian heritage so it's set to be a special week for him as he makes his tournament debut. The Englishman was T2nd at Wentworth last time out and his accurate play should put him among the favorites for the title this week.

“I’m excited to travel to Delhi for the DP World India Championship this year. I’ve heard a lot about the event, and with connections to India throughout my family, there is a lot to look forward to across the week," he said.

Patrick Reed

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It's a huge week at the top of the Race to Dubai standings and Patrick Reed, making his India debut, will be keen to challenge for the title.

Reed withdrew from the BMW PGA with injury and then missed the cut last time out at the Spanish Open, so his incredible season has hit a slight hiccup.

Still, he remains at the top of the rankings ahead of the final push.

“I really enjoy playing all over the world and I’m looking forward to teeing it up in the DP World India Championship for the first time," he said.

"It looks like a great event and field, and it comes at an important time in the season, so I’m excited to see what we can do in Delhi.”

Shane Lowry

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Yet another Ryder Cup stalwart in the field is Shane Lowry, the man who clinched the victory for Team Europe last year at Bethpage Black.

Lowry recently won the Irish Open by an incredible 11 strokes and he played well here last year in finishing T3rd.

“I was pleased with how the week went at the DP World India Championship last year, and the fans gave us a such a warm welcome," he said.

"It was enjoyable to be part of the first edition of the event, and I look forward to more of the same this October.”

Robert MacIntyre

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Robert MacIntyre is another big name joining his European teammates in the field for his debut in the DP World India Championship.

The left-hander is winless in 2026 but does have a runner-up, a third-place and six top-10s, including a T6 at the Dunhill Links in his last start and a T10 at the BMW PGA Championship the week before.

He hadn't originally planned to play this week but at 58th in the Race to Dubai rankings, he is hoping to make the top 50 for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Bubba Watson

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Another big name left-hander making his debut is Bubba Watson.

The LIV Golf star and two-time Major champion makes his fourth DP World Tour start of the season after playing in Denmark, Scotland and Spain.

“It’s always fun to play in new events and this is one that I was happy to be able to add to my schedule," he said.

"I’ve heard that Delhi Golf Club is a great test, and golf fans in India are very passionate, so I’m looking forward to the week.”

Other notable names in the DP World India Championship:

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