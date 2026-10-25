Hong Kong Open Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?
As well as the joint-largest prize money payout of the season, there are spots at two Major championships on the line at this prestigious Asian Tour event
Some tournaments are bigger than others and this week's Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour is undoubtedly among the circuit's absolute elite.
It was established in 1959 and has been won by the likes of Greg Norman, Tom Watson and Rory McIlroy in the years since.
Just like those great players, the prize for coming out on top in 2026 is, once again, a step beyond the norm.
Whoever shoots the lowest score through four rounds will not only earn $360,000 from an overall prize purse of $2 million but they'll also wrap up spots at The Masters and The Open Championship in 2027. How's that for a prize?
While the runner-up will be left to wonder 'what if?' they will at least have the consolation of a check for $220,000 to wipe any tears away with.
The rest of the top-10 are likely to collect in excess of $35,000 each while those who made the cut but did not enjoy the kind of weekend they were hoping for may pick up a payout of over $3,500.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 Link Hong Kong Open based on 75 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
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HONG KONG OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
$360,000
|
2nd
|
$220,000
|
3rd
|
$126,000
|
4th
|
$100,000
|
5th
|
$82,000
|
6th
|
$66,600
|
7th
|
$57,000
|
8th
|
$49,000
|
9th
|
$42,800
|
10th
|
$38,200
|
11th
|
$34,900
|
12th
|
$32,500
|
13th
|
$30,300
|
14th
|
$28,900
|
15th
|
$27,700
|
16th
|
$26,500
|
17th
|
$25,300
|
18th
|
$24,100
|
19th
|
$23,100
|
20th
|
$22,300
|
21st
|
$21,800
|
22nd
|
$21,200
|
23rd
|
$20,600
|
24th
|
$20,000
|
25th
|
$19,400
|
26th
|
$18,800
|
27th
|
$18,200
|
28th
|
$17,600
|
29th
|
$17,000
|
30th
|
$16,400
|
31st
|
$16,200
|
32nd
|
$15,600
|
33rd
|
$15,200
|
34th
|
$14,800
|
35th
|
$14,400
|
36th
|
$14,000
|
37th
|
$13,600
|
38th
|
$13,200
|
39th
|
$12,800
|
40th
|
$12,400
|
41st
|
$12,100
|
42nd
|
$11,700
|
43rd
|
$11,300
|
44th
|
$10,900
|
45th
|
$10,700
|
46th
|
$10,600
|
47th
|
$10,200
|
48th
|
$9,800
|
49th
|
$9,400
|
50th
|
$9,000
|
51st
|
$8,600
|
52nd
|
$8,200
|
53rd
|
$7,800
|
54th
|
$7,600
|
55th
|
$7,400
|
56th
|
$7,200
|
57th
|
$7,000
|
58th
|
$6,800
|
59th
|
$6,600
|
60th
|
$6,400
|
61st
|
$6,200
|
62nd
|
$6,000
|
63rd
|
$5,800
|
64th
|
$5,600
|
65th
|
$5,400
|
66th
|
$5,200
|
67th
|
$5,000
|
68th
|
$4,800
|
69th
|
$4,600
|
70th
|
$4,400
|
71st
|
$4,200
|
72nd
|
$4,000
|
73rd
|
$3,800
|
74th
|
$3,600
|
75th
|
$3,400
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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