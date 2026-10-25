Hong Kong Open Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

As well as the joint-largest prize money payout of the season, there are spots at two Major championships on the line at this prestigious Asian Tour event

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Tom McKibbin with the Hong Kong Open trophy
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Some tournaments are bigger than others and this week's Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour is undoubtedly among the circuit's absolute elite.

It was established in 1959 and has been won by the likes of Greg Norman, Tom Watson and Rory McIlroy in the years since.

Just like those great players, the prize for coming out on top in 2026 is, once again, a step beyond the norm.

Whoever shoots the lowest score through four rounds will not only earn $360,000 from an overall prize purse of $2 million but they'll also wrap up spots at The Masters and The Open Championship in 2027. How's that for a prize?

While the runner-up will be left to wonder 'what if?' they will at least have the consolation of a check for $220,000 to wipe any tears away with.

The rest of the top-10 are likely to collect in excess of $35,000 each while those who made the cut but did not enjoy the kind of weekend they were hoping for may pick up a payout of over $3,500.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 Link Hong Kong Open based on 75 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

HONG KONG OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$360,000

2nd

$220,000

3rd

$126,000

4th

$100,000

5th

$82,000

6th

$66,600

7th

$57,000

8th

$49,000

9th

$42,800

10th

$38,200

11th

$34,900

12th

$32,500

13th

$30,300

14th

$28,900

15th

$27,700

16th

$26,500

17th

$25,300

18th

$24,100

19th

$23,100

20th

$22,300

21st

$21,800

22nd

$21,200

23rd

$20,600

24th

$20,000

25th

$19,400

26th

$18,800

27th

$18,200

28th

$17,600

29th

$17,000

30th

$16,400

31st

$16,200

32nd

$15,600

33rd

$15,200

34th

$14,800

35th

$14,400

36th

$14,000

37th

$13,600

38th

$13,200

39th

$12,800

40th

$12,400

41st

$12,100

42nd

$11,700

43rd

$11,300

44th

$10,900

45th

$10,700

46th

$10,600

47th

$10,200

48th

$9,800

49th

$9,400

50th

$9,000

51st

$8,600

52nd

$8,200

53rd

$7,800

54th

$7,600

55th

$7,400

56th

$7,200

57th

$7,000

58th

$6,800

59th

$6,600

60th

$6,400

61st

$6,200

62nd

$6,000

63rd

$5,800

64th

$5,600

65th

$5,400

66th

$5,200

67th

$5,000

68th

$4,800

69th

$4,600

70th

$4,400

71st

$4,200

72nd

$4,000

73rd

$3,800

74th

$3,600

75th

$3,400
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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