Hong Kong Open Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

Some tournaments are bigger than others and this week's Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour is undoubtedly among the circuit's absolute elite.

It was established in 1959 and has been won by the likes of Greg Norman, Tom Watson and Rory McIlroy in the years since.

Just like those great players, the prize for coming out on top in 2026 is, once again, a step beyond the norm.

Whoever shoots the lowest score through four rounds will not only earn $360,000 from an overall prize purse of $2 million but they'll also wrap up spots at The Masters and The Open Championship in 2027. How's that for a prize?

While the runner-up will be left to wonder 'what if?' they will at least have the consolation of a check for $220,000 to wipe any tears away with.

The rest of the top-10 are likely to collect in excess of $35,000 each while those who made the cut but did not enjoy the kind of weekend they were hoping for may pick up a payout of over $3,500.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 Link Hong Kong Open based on 75 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HONG KONG OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN