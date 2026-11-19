Tiger Woods To Make History With Northern Ireland's First New Links Course In A Century
Tiger Woods has been confirmed for his first course design assignment in Europe - to create the first new championship links course in Northern Ireland for over a century
Tiger Woods is due to add to his course design CV by breaking ground on Northern Ireland's first championship links layout in over a century.
Woods' TGR Design business has been confirmed as the architect for the planned Bellarena Golf Links - situated in the north west of the country just about 20 minutes along the coast from the famed Royal Portrush.
With Portstewart also close by, that stretch of the Causeway Coast provides some inconic land for links golf, and the hope is Bellarena just adds to that.
The 15-time Major champion has been confirmed for the reported $40m project being carried out by hospitality company Galgorm Collection and Reef Destinations, and is looking forward to making history.
"Northern Ireland is home to some of the greatest links golf in the world, and building one on the Causeway Coast is a special opportunity for our team," said Woods.
"We want Bellarena to feel as though it has always been part of this coastline, with a course that challenges the best players and is fun for everyone who plays it."
If the project, which was first reported by the Derry Journal, gets planning approval work is expected to begin next year with a proposed opening date of July 2029.
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It will also be new ground for Woods with it being his first European design project as well as a big move to Northern Ireland's already stunning line-up of courses.
Led by Royal Portrush and Royal County Down, two courses regularly spoken about as among the very best in the entire world, despite being such a small country Northern Ireland has a stellar collection of courses.
With Portstewart, Ardglass, Lough Erne and Castlerock among many others, the country is bursting with superb golf - and the project leaders believe Bellarena
"To have Tiger Woods and his company design a golf course in Northern Ireland is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, it's unbelievable," said Galgorm Collection chief executive Colin Johnston.
"We know golf tourism is huge and we know it's close to capacity. If we want to bring more people to this part of the world, we need to increase that capacity, and it needs to be at the elite level people expect when they come here."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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