Tiger Woods is due to add to his course design CV by breaking ground on Northern Ireland's first championship links layout in over a century.

Woods' TGR Design business has been confirmed as the architect for the planned Bellarena Golf Links - situated in the north west of the country just about 20 minutes along the coast from the famed Royal Portrush.

With Portstewart also close by, that stretch of the Causeway Coast provides some inconic land for links golf, and the hope is Bellarena just adds to that.

The 15-time Major champion has been confirmed for the reported $40m project being carried out by hospitality company Galgorm Collection and Reef Destinations, and is looking forward to making history.

"Northern Ireland is home to some of the greatest links golf in the world, and building one on the Causeway Coast is a special opportunity for our team," said Woods.

"We want Bellarena to feel as though it has always been part of this coastline, with a course that challenges the best players and is fun for everyone who plays it."

If the project, which was first reported by the Derry Journal, gets planning approval work is expected to begin next year with a proposed opening date of July 2029.

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Tiger Woods to design £30m 18-hole golf Bellarena Golf Links in Co. Derry https://t.co/WjiM1bljvX https://t.co/6lyWW6YG33November 19, 2026

It will also be new ground for Woods with it being his first European design project as well as a big move to Northern Ireland's already stunning line-up of courses.

Led by Royal Portrush and Royal County Down, two courses regularly spoken about as among the very best in the entire world, despite being such a small country Northern Ireland has a stellar collection of courses.

With Portstewart, Ardglass, Lough Erne and Castlerock among many others, the country is bursting with superb golf - and the project leaders believe Bellarena

"To have Tiger Woods and his company design a golf course in Northern Ireland is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, it's unbelievable," said Galgorm Collection chief executive Colin Johnston.

"We know golf tourism is huge and we know it's close to capacity. If we want to bring more people to this part of the world, we need to increase that capacity, and it needs to be at the elite level people expect when they come here."