Charlie Woods set a Benjamin High School record with a 67 in the opening round of the state championship, but couldn't hold onto the lead in stormy conditions as he was overhauled by another famous Major champion's son.

Woods' five-under opening round at the Mission Club + Resort was the lowest ever by a Benjamin player in a state championship, but he slipped back on the second day in rainy and windy conditions.

The son of 15-time Major champion Tiger saw his two-shot lead wiped out as he could only follow up with a three-over 75 on day two to end up finishing fifth behind another famous golfer's offspring.

As former Open champion Henrik Stenson's son Karl ended up as joint winner alongside Oxbridge Academy's Joey Iaciofano as the pair were tied after 36 holes and three playoff holes when play had to be stopped in the darkness.

Stenson won the 2016 Open at Royal Troon and just like with Woods, his 16-year-old son seems to be a chip off the old block.

For 17-year-old Woods it was another performance with plenty of promise but still plenty of work to do, as you'd expect from any teenage golfer not named Blades Brown.

With rain lashing down and 20mph winds it was a tough day for the entire field, as Woods turned in four over after a double bogey on the eighth.

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He did manage to pick up a shot on the back nine though and eventually finished in fifth place and the best placed golfer on his school team.

Woods is playing his final year at Benjamin High School before he joins Florida State University next year to start his college golf career.

He'll form a superstar dream team Class of 2027 alongside Miles Russell after the Seminoles managed to sign the top-rated junior and one of the most high-profile prospects in years.

And Woods and Stenson will be local rivals come 2028 as Karl Stenson has committed to play college golf for the University of Florida Gators in a couple of years.