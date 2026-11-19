Charlie Woods Lets Record State Championship Start Slip As Another Major Winner's Son Takes Title
Charlie Woods let a record start to the state championship slip away in stormy conditions as he finished fifth behind another Major champion's son - Karl Stenson
Charlie Woods set a Benjamin High School record with a 67 in the opening round of the state championship, but couldn't hold onto the lead in stormy conditions as he was overhauled by another famous Major champion's son.
Woods' five-under opening round at the Mission Club + Resort was the lowest ever by a Benjamin player in a state championship, but he slipped back on the second day in rainy and windy conditions.
The son of 15-time Major champion Tiger saw his two-shot lead wiped out as he could only follow up with a three-over 75 on day two to end up finishing fifth behind another famous golfer's offspring.
As former Open champion Henrik Stenson's son Karl ended up as joint winner alongside Oxbridge Academy's Joey Iaciofano as the pair were tied after 36 holes and three playoff holes when play had to be stopped in the darkness.
Stenson won the 2016 Open at Royal Troon and just like with Woods, his 16-year-old son seems to be a chip off the old block.
For 17-year-old Woods it was another performance with plenty of promise but still plenty of work to do, as you'd expect from any teenage golfer not named Blades Brown.
With rain lashing down and 20mph winds it was a tough day for the entire field, as Woods turned in four over after a double bogey on the eighth.
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He did manage to pick up a shot on the back nine though and eventually finished in fifth place and the best placed golfer on his school team.
Woods is playing his final year at Benjamin High School before he joins Florida State University next year to start his college golf career.
He'll form a superstar dream team Class of 2027 alongside Miles Russell after the Seminoles managed to sign the top-rated junior and one of the most high-profile prospects in years.
And Woods and Stenson will be local rivals come 2028 as Karl Stenson has committed to play college golf for the University of Florida Gators in a couple of years.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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