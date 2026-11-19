Ludvig Aberg Leads String Of RSM Classic Withdrawals
Former champion Ludvig Aberg was one of eight withdrawals from the season-ending RSM Classic amid a host of field changes for the PGA Tour event
Former champion Ludvig Aberg leads a host of withdrawals from the RSM Classic in Georgia - the final event of the PGA Tour season.
The RSM Classic is the last event in the FedExCup Fall season where the final PGA Tour cards for next year will be on the line.
The Swede claimed his maiden PGA Tour victory at the 2023 RSM Classic but after also missing it last year he won't be in the field this time around due to back injury.
The 27-year-old said on social media that he tweaked his back in the build-up to the tournament and although an MRI showed no serious damage he's decided to play it safe.
Aberg finished fourth on the FedExCup this season but did not manage a tournament victory - he's not played since the Open de Espana as he decided to skip the DP World Tour Play-Offs in the Middle East.
He was due to make his return at the Seaside and Plantation Courses at Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, before the back problem struck.
"I tweaked my back a few days ago and while the MRI showed nothing I felt it was best to play it safe and give it some time," said Aberg.
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Aberg is one of eight players from the origianl RSM Classic field to withdraw, with Daniel Berger and Sudarshan Yellamaraju joined by Emilio Gonzales, William Mouw, K.H. Lee, Kevin Yu and Frankie Capan III.
Brooks Koepka headlines the field now with young guns and recent winners Jackson Koivun and Blades Brown lining up alongside the likes of Tony Finau, Marco Penge, Rasmus Hojgaard, Keegan Bradley and Brian Harman.
RSM Classic field changes
- Ludvig Åberg (WD), Nick Hardy (IN)
- Camilo Villegas (IN)
- Jonathan Byrd (IN)
- Daniel Berger (WD), Carson Young (IN)
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju (WD), Ryan Brehm (IN)
- Michael Johnson (IN; sponsor exemption)
- Muzzy Donohue (IN; sponsor exemption)
- Matt Atkins (IN; open qualifier)
- Henrik Norlander (IN; open qualifer)
- Jeff Overton (IN; open qualifier)
- Shad Tuten (IN; open qualifer)
- Emilio Gonzales (WD), Cameron Champ (IN)
- William Mouw (WD), Martin Laird (IN)
- K.H. Lee (WD), Robert Streb (IN)
- Kevin Yu (WD), Frankie Capan III (IN)
- Frankie Capan III (WD), Austin Cook (IN)
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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