Former champion Ludvig Aberg leads a host of withdrawals from the RSM Classic in Georgia - the final event of the PGA Tour season.

The RSM Classic is the last event in the FedExCup Fall season where the final PGA Tour cards for next year will be on the line.

The Swede claimed his maiden PGA Tour victory at the 2023 RSM Classic but after also missing it last year he won't be in the field this time around due to back injury.

The 27-year-old said on social media that he tweaked his back in the build-up to the tournament and although an MRI showed no serious damage he's decided to play it safe.

Aberg finished fourth on the FedExCup this season but did not manage a tournament victory - he's not played since the Open de Espana as he decided to skip the DP World Tour Play-Offs in the Middle East.

He was due to make his return at the Seaside and Plantation Courses at Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, before the back problem struck.

"I tweaked my back a few days ago and while the MRI showed nothing I felt it was best to play it safe and give it some time," said Aberg.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aberg is one of eight players from the origianl RSM Classic field to withdraw, with Daniel Berger and Sudarshan Yellamaraju joined by Emilio Gonzales, William Mouw, K.H. Lee, Kevin Yu and Frankie Capan III.

Brooks Koepka headlines the field now with young guns and recent winners Jackson Koivun and Blades Brown lining up alongside the likes of Tony Finau, Marco Penge, Rasmus Hojgaard, Keegan Bradley and Brian Harman.

RSM Classic field changes