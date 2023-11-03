Tour Pro Confident Jon Rahm Is ‘Not Going To LIV’

Does Jon Rahm just not fancy giving up his time now for TGL, or is it a sign of something bigger on the horizon? One PGA Tour veteran says it's a very simple answer.

Despite being one of the first to sign up, Rahm confirmed he was pulling out of TGL and said the reason was "it would require a level of commitment that I can’t offer."

The move immediately started speculation mounting, on social media in particular, about whether there was something more in it with regards to Rahm's future.

Inevitably the question of LIV Golf was raised, and whether Rahm pulling out of competing in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new venture could be a sign of the World No.3 mulling over leaving the PGA Tour.

PGA Tour veteran Hunter Mahan is not one of those though, as he posted on X about Rahm, saying: "He's not going to LIV."

"There’s nothing complicated or nuanced to @JonRahmpga backing out of TGL," wrote Mahan.

"He’s not going to LIV. Lot of travel for an indoor event, when he wants to win majors."

Mahan echoed the sentiments of many who feel that just schedule and travel implications were the reasons for Rahm to decide against playing TGL.

There’s nothing complicated or nuanced to @JonRahmpga backing out of TGL. He’s not going to LIV. Lot of travel for an indoor event, when he wants to win majors.November 2, 2023 See more

Rahm lives in Arizona, while the TGL will be played in between tournaments in Florida, and with a young family at home that extra travel may well have turned the Spaniard off playing.

The high-tech TGL will feature six teams of four players playing matches partly on a simulator in a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach - in front of a live crowd as well as being televised on ESPN.

TGL is still moving forward as the big launch approaches and players are starting to sign for the six teams, with Collin Morikawa announced as a Los Angeles Golf Club player on Wednesday, shortly before the Rahm news appeared.

Morikawa raised eyebrows himself when he said signing for his TGL team 'almost' beat getting his Team USA call-up for the Ryder Cup.

Confirmation of Morikawa’s TGL team comes hot on the heels of the news that Thomas had become the first player to sign for a TGL team. The two-time Major winner has joined Atlanta Drive GC.

The first full team has also been revealed, with Boston Common GC being led by TGL co-founder Rory McIlroy, who will play alongside Tyrrell Hatton, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott.