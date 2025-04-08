'I Consider Myself A Top 10 Player' - World No.80 Jon Rahm Shrugs Off Current Ranking Ahead Of The Masters

Jon Rahm has arrived at Augusta National insisting that he is still a top 10 player in the world, despite finding himself ranked 80th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

The LIV player, who won The Masters in 2023, is unable to collect OWGR points when playing in LIV Golf events, which continues to be one of the most hotly disputed topics in the men's game.

However, as much the situation appears to bemuse Rahm, this week the Spaniard is simply focusing on winning a second Green Jacket and third Major Championship title.

The 2025 Masters sees 12 LIV Golf players in the field, which marks the third successive year that players from the breakaway circuit have competed at the first Major of the season.

However, with LIV Golf players not earning OWGR points when playing in LIV tournaments and therefore making it difficult to qualify via the world's top 50 route, earning a spot at The Masters is not straightforward.

As a previous winner of The Masters, Rahm receives an invite automatically, so it's not something he is too concerned about this week.

Jon Rahm celebrates winning The Masters in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Am I out of the top 100 yet," joked Rahm, when asked where he feels he ranks at this moment in time, before adding, "A couple of weeks to go and I'll be gone."

It's clear that Rahm, who joined LIV Golf eight months after winning The Masters, doesn't think the current OWGR offers a true reflection of the best players in the world.

He added: "Undoubtedly [I] consider myself a top 10 player in the world. But it's hard to tell nowadays."

Rahm admitted he did not enjoy his finest Major Championship season last year, but after tying for seventh place at The Open, he's feeling confident about his chances at Augusta National this week.

"Feeling good. Feeling very good. Not my favorite Major season last year, that's true," he said.

"Didn't play great here, didn't play great at the PGA, and wasn't even able to tee it up at the US Open.

"I was very happy to finish up there at The Open on a very challenging week, at least set the tone hopefully for this year, and feel like I'm playing much better golf coming into this week."

Rahm's defense of the title at Augusta last year ended in disappointment, a final-round 76 seeing him finish in a tie for 45th, and he missed the cut at the PGA Championship the following month.

He then missed the US Open at Pinehurst with an injured foot, before enjoying a better week at Royal Troon and then the Olympics in August, where he finished tied for fifth.

The Spaniard looked more like his old self at Royal Troon last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked whether he had any concerns about the world's top players not competing against each other more often because of the current division in the game, Rahm said his current focus was on the week ahead.

"As far as I can tell and you guys can tell, it's not happening anytime soon," he said of the potential for the various tours to reach an agreement.

"I haven't spent a lot of time thinking about that, especially having a week like this one.

"I think all of our concerns should be on this week, and things outside of that we can let ourselves think about outside this week."