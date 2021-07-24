The 57-year-old couldn't of started his third round any better as he made an albatross at the first hole of the Senior Open Championship.

Miguel Ángel Jiménez Makes Albatross At Senior Open Championship

Jiménez, who famously made an albatross at the 17th hole at Valderrama in 1994, would find the bottom of the cup with a superb slam dunk at Sunningdale GC.

Watch the incredible shot below:

Before his third round commenced, the Spaniard had made a par and a birdie at the 1st in his opening and second round.

Finding the middle of the fairway with his drive, the showman would strike a crisp iron that never left the flag, clattering into the hole for his second professional albatross.

In typical Jiménez style, he would do his sword celebration followed by the trademark jig, picking up his Cuban cigar and strolling down the fairway to applause from the crowd.

After his two, he would go on to bogey the 2nd hole, with a birdie at the 3rd being cancelled out by a bogey at the 8th.

It isn’t the first time we have seen a hole-out from the 57-year-old. Currently, he holds the record for the most hole in ones on the European Tour with 10.

His last ace came during the third round of the 2015 PGA Championship at Wentworth, with the Spaniard passing Colin Montgomerie’s record of nine hole in ones.