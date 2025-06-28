Two Tour Pros Disqualified After Bizarre Rules Incident At Korn Ferry Tour Event

Golf prides itself on its integrity and, at the Memorial Health Championship, which is taking place on the Korn Ferry Tour, Cole Hammer proved just that.

Playing his first round on Thursday, the 25-year-old, who had never been disqualified from tournament golf, called a rules violation on himself after it was determined that Hammer and his playing partner's caddie had exchanged information.

Essentially, playing the par 3 17th, Hammer and Nelson Ledesma's caddie had reportedly shared club information, which is not allowed under the rules.

Following the incident, Hammer approached an official to explain what had happened and, after an inquiry by rules officials, it eventually led to a disqualification.

First reported by Monday Q Info, both men had violated Rule 10.2a - 'Advice and Other Help,' which states: "During a round, you must not: Give advice to anyone in the competition who is playing on the course, or ask anyone for advice, other than your caddie.

"You also can't touch another player’s equipment to learn information that would be advice if given by or asked of the other player."

It's no secret that professional players look in the bags of their peers when their playing partner is taking their shot. For example, at The Players Championship, JJ Spaun checked out what club Rory McIlroy hit at the 17th during their Monday playoff.

This isn't illegal, but what is illegal is directly asking what club was struck, as well as sharing information before actually making the swing on the tee box.

In terms of the incident involving Hammer and Ledesma's caddie, Hammer made eye contact with the caddie who flashed four fingers, a sign that his player hit a 4-iron.

Responding back to the caddie, Hammer also showed that he had hit 4-iron, but it was only after the round he thought about the moment, with it bothering the former Amateur World No.1.

On Friday, after speaking to an official, Hammer's group were approached mid-round and asked further questions. After that moment, both Hammer and Ledesma were disqualified on the sixth hole of the second round.

Having carded a two-under 69 on Thursday, the American was one-over-par for his round on Friday and well back of the cut line. Ledesma, meanwhile, carded a two-over-par 73 on Thursday and was level-par for his round on Friday.