Richard Bland Makes Albatross At LIV Golf Mexico City

The Cleeks GC player found the hole with just his second shot at the par-5 16th during the second round of the tournament

Richard Bland making an albatross in Mexico
Richard Bland made an albatross at LIV Golf Mexico City
(Image credit: Instagram @livgolf_league)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

Men’s professional golf has seen its fair share of aces in the opening months of the year, but LIV Golf player Richard Bland went one better during the second round of its Mexico tournament with an albatross.

The Cleeks GC player had been having a steady if unspectacular tournament with an even par first round followed by going one-under through the first 15 holes of round two.

However, that all changed dramatically on the par-5 16th at Club de Golf Chapultepec. At the 575-yard layout, his tee shot found the fairway after travelling 318 yards. That left him 253 yards to the pin, and when shot took a bounce onto the green before rolling considerably right of the hole, it initially looked at best like he'd leave himself a long birdie attempt. That was before the ball began curving towards the hole like a magnet and finding its target.

Not surprisingly, it took Bland a little while to realise the ball had been holed before confirmation came and he exchanged gleeful high-fives with his playing partner Mito Pereira and his caddie.

A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)

A photo posted by on

Incredibly, it’s not the first albatross in LIV Golf history, with Brendan Steele being the first to achieve it. Steele’s moment of magic came last August at LIV Golf Greenbrier, when he holed out on the par-5 615-yard 17th for his albatross on his way to finishing T25.

Brendan Steele takes a shot at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Brendan Steele made the first LIV Golf albatross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Bland will have to make do with being the second LIV golfer to make an albatross, incredibly, it was also in Mexico where the Englishman made the fifth hole-in-one it the circuit’s history. That came in the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba, when he made an ace the day after his 51st birthday on the par-3 eighth at El Camaleon Golf Club.

That was just the start of an unforgettable year for Bland, who went on to win two senior Majors, in the Senior PGA Championship and Senior US Open. Given what he has now achieved again in Mexico, it’s anyone’s guess what the rest of 2025 has in store for the popular 52-year-old.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸