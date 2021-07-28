The big-hitting American's former caddie detailed the pair's untimely parting of the ways

Tim Tucker Discusses Split From “Demanding” DeChambeau

After leaving Bryson DeChambeau in the lurch on the eve of his title defence at this year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tim Tucker has given an insight into what it was like caddying for the polarising 27-year-old.

Tucker was on duty for all eight of DeChambeau’s wins, including the 2020 US Open, but a “combination” of factors led to a sudden split in early July that shocked the golfing world.

And speaking on Golf’s Subpar podcast, Tucker admitted he regrets how it all came to a head.

“I made a big mistake in my timing with it,” Tucker said. “It shouldn’t have happened that way; we should have finished out the week. I didn’t mean to put that pressure on him.

“I’m sure he had a lot on his mind to play in the Rocket Mortgage. I regret how that all went down.”

With golf’s rumour mill in overdrive, Cobra’s Ben Schomin was called upon to carry Bryson’s bag, but it was to be a short-lived debut as the big-hitting American struck out at the halfway mark in Detroit.

Related: Patrick Reed Replaces Bryson DeChambeau At Olympics

Talk of an acrimonious parting of the ways between DeChambeau and Tucker dominated social media but the latter insists he has no ill feeling towards his “demanding” former employer.

“There is no animosity between Bryson and I at all,” Tucker added. “I’ve been very fortunate to be able to caddie for this guy. He is the hardest-working guy I’ve ever seen, sacrifices everything for this game.

“[But] Bryson is very demanding. I think that’s a great attribute from an employer because it makes you get better.

“If you’re not getting better and learning and pushing everything you’re doing, then you become complacent and start making mistakes and you’re not continuing to grow. He makes you do that, and it’s unbelievable. He demands it from everybody.”

DeChambeau has since hired Brian Zeigler as his full-time caddie as he looks to rekindle his best form after a recent dip. His last start came at The Open at Royal St George’s where the 28-year-old sparked more controversy when he teed off on his equipment provider, saying “the driver sucks” in the aftermath of his second round.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner was due to represent Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics but had to pull out after testing positive for Covid-19.