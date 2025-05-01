‘It Wasn’t An Easy Talk’ - Collin Morikawa Opens Up On Surprise Caddie Switch
Collin Morikawa says his results on the course were not the reason he split with long-time caddie JJ Jakovac
Two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa has explained the thinking behind his switch from long-term caddie JJ Jakovac to Joe Greiner.
After a successful six-year partnership with Jakovac that included Major victories at the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open, Morikawa split with his regular bagman.
Instead, Morikawa made the switch to Max Homa's former caddie Greiner, who recently helped Justin Thomas claim his first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship at the RBC Heritage.
The move, first reported by Colt Knost on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, was something of a surprise with Morikawa in decent form this year despite not yet picking up a win.
But, speaking to Dan Rapaport's 'Dan On Golf Show' he said the decision was more than just about simple results and more down to just a feeling that a change was needed.
"Firstly, it doesn't take anything away from what JJ and I have done over the last six years, but sometimes things just aren't feeling right," Morikawa told Rapaport.
"I think when people look at it in the macro perspective of 'OK, Collin's playing great, he's contending, he's trying to close out tournaments'.
"Even at the beginning of the year everything looked very, very good, but sometimes, on the golf course things just don't feel right."
Morikawa hopes Jakovac will get plenty of interest in his services after helping him to such success at the start of his career.
"It wasn't an easy talk and I hope all the best for him," Morikawa added. "I hope guys are lining up for him because, look, if you look at his resume, if you look at what we've done just simply over the past six years it's incredible."
A post shared by Dan on Golf (@danongolfshow)
A photo posted by on
Greiner, who split from Homa at the start of April, began caddying for Justin Thomas temporarily after his full-time bagman, Matt Minister, sustained a back injury.
He stepped in at the last minute at Augusta National to help Thomas to a T36 finish at The Masters before then seeing his long-awaited victory at Harbour Town.
And Morikawa is looking forward to getting started with his new looper having already talked to him about their partnership.
"For me, what I've seen with Joe, he's someone who wants to continue to learn and get better," he added. "We've already talked numerous times on how we're going to get started.
"He's a great caddie, he's one of the best out there, obviously what he did with JT. Sometimes when you have a new caddie it frees people up and obviously it helped JT for those two events."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
