The Golfing Scientist says his team are trying to figure out his driver face to help maximise his mis-hits

“The Driver Sucks” DeChambeau Rants About Equipment

The rough at Royal St George’s is brutal at this week’s Open Championship and Bryson DeChambeau found quite a lot of it on his way to a one-over-par 71.

The Golfing Scientist is the game’s longest hitter but he certainly isn’t the straightest off the tee at the moment.

Bryson lamented his driver after his scrappy 71, which featured four birdies and five bogeys.

The 2020 US Open champion hit just one of his first nine fairways and went on to find a total of 28.57% for the round – well below the field average of 50.98%.

“If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that’s great, but with the driver right now, the driver sucks,” he said after his opening 71.

“It’s not a good face for me and we’re still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mis-hits. I’m living on the razor’s edge like I’ve told people for a long time.

“When I did get it outside of the fairway, like in the first cut and whatnot, I catch jumpers out of there and I couldn’t control my wedges.

“It’s quite finicky for me because it’s a golf course that’s pretty short, and so when I hit driver and it doesn’t go in the fairway, it’s first cut or whatever, or it’s in the hay, it’s tough for me to get it out on to the green and control that.

“I’ve realised this for years now. This has happened since 2016-17 when players stopped drawing it.

“There’s not very many golfers that draw it anymore. It’s not because of spin rate. Everybody thinks it’s — we’re at 2000, 1800 spin or whatever. It’s not.

“It’s literally the physics and the way that they build heads now. It’s not the right design, unfortunately, and we’ve been trying to fix it.”