The Best Team USA Golf Gear

With a whole host of American stars competing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, chances are they will be in contention when the final rounds are to be played.

As a result adidas has gone all out to create garments that not only perform well, but pay homage to the stars and stripes of the United States flag.

Men’s team – Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed

Women’s team – Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda

Bearing this in mind below we have picked out some of our favorite pieces from the Tokyo Collection.

adidas USA Polo Shirt

There are several style available in the USA polo shirt, with the above possibly being our top choice. It is made from 88% recycled polyester and has a lightweight fit which will definitely come in handy at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

However if the stripes aren’t for you then you can get three other designs in different colors from red, to navy, to white.

adidas USA Golf Polo Shirt

Or perhaps you just wanted a simple design like the USA Golf polo above? It combines the US stripes with the three famous lines of adidas on the right arm and it is made from 100% recycled polyester as well. There are a couple of colors available.

adidas USA Golf Lightweight Layering Top

That three stripe design continues with this layering top which comes in three colours (red, white, blue as you would expect).

adidas USA Pants

In the market for some new golf pants? Well adidas make some of the best and these are no exception. Lightweight and stretchy where needed, the only drawback is they are only available in dark blue.

adidas USA Mid-Weight Layer Sweatshirt

Another high-quality layering top is this sweatshirt. Designed for those cool, chilly days, it has a snug feel without being restricting. The red accents on the dark blue finish look very good indeed.

adidas ZG21 USA Golf Shoes

We have been fans of the ZG21 golf shoes for a while now and in 2021 they have received an Olympic makeover. The red, white and blue stripes are in full force on a shoe that is one of the lightest we have ever tested, and it is also extremely comfortable as shown by our five star rating in our review.

adidas ZG21 Golf Shoe Review

adidas HEAT.RDY Printed Sleeveless Polo Shirt

Featuring a very cool striped design, this sleeveless polo has mobility as its strong point and when the temperature rises it is perfect for those long days at the golf course because of the air-cooling HEAT.RDY fabric.

We should also mention that it is made from 100% recycled polyester.

adidas Printed Mock Sleeveless Polo Shirt

We also like this red version with a slightly different printed design. This is made from AEROREADY fabric though which has moisture absorption at its heart.

adidas USA Graphic Skort

Skorts have become all the rage of late and it is easy to see why. This regular fit skirt combines with compression shorts underneath to provide a great looking and functional golf garment. The USA stitching also adds to the premium feel, as do the front and back pockets which are very convenient.

