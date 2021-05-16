The 15-time Major champion is set to drop out of the world's top 100 for the first time in three years.

Tiger Woods To Drop Out Of World’s Top 100

The last time Woods dropped out of the world’s top 100 was in March 2015. It would take him just over three years to climb back in (April 2018).

Since returning to the top 100, the American has picked up victories at the Tour Championship, the 2019 Masters and a record equalling 82nd PGA Tour title at the Zozo Championship.

However, Woods, who hasn’t featured in an event since the 2020 PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, is set drop out of the world’s top 100 again.

The primary reason is due to his recent serious car crash, which saw him fracturing both his tibula and fibula bones in his right leg; these have had to be stabilized with a rod.

Woods has also had screws and pins inserted into his foot and ankle, with the rehabilitation phase possibly taking one to two years.

The good news is, that despite his injuries, Woods was pictured recently watching his son at a junior golf event, with a cast on his right leg and foot.

The 45-year-old’s career has been plagued with injuries. In 2008, he played through the pain to claim the US Open at Torrey Pines. After the event, Woods went on to have reconstructive surgery on his ACL in his left knee.

During the surgery, further cartilage damage was repaired and he wouldn’t return to action for nearly nine months.

Another example was in December 2017 when, after removing a damaged disc in his back, Woods made his first competitive start in nine months at the Hero World Challenge.

2018 proved to be a relatively injury-free season for the American and, as a result, he achieved one victory and seven top-10’s, eventually finishing second in the FedEx Cup standings.