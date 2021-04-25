Tiger Woods was spotted watching his son, Charlie, at a Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event on Saturday.

Tiger Woods Spotted Watching Son At Junior Event

As Woods continues his recovery from a broken leg sustained in a car crash in February, the 15-time Major champion was pictured watching his son Charlie at a Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event.

On Friday, Woods shared the first picture of himself since the accident. The photo showed him with a cast on his right leg and foot. Nevertheless, the American had a big smile on his face as he stood on a golf course next to his dog, Bugs.

Alongside the picture on Instagram, Woods wrote: “My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

The following day, Woods was spotted following his son Charlie at the PGA National Junior Open.

The event, which is organised by the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, is based in Woods’ home state of Florida, with the Tour staging 350+ events a year in over 26 states.

Woods and Charlie made headlines in late December 2020, when the duo paired up together for the PNC Championship.

Charlie, who was only 11-years-old at the time, became the youngest participant in the event’s history.

The pair finished seventh in the 20 man field and, in the process, also shot an extremely impressive 10-under-par 62 in the scramble format.

After the event, the 15-time Major winner said: “I don’t think words can describe it. It was incredibly special for us to have the opportunity to spend quality time together and the experience will remain in our memories for a lifetime.”