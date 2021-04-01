Police now know what caused Tiger Woods' car crash in February

Tiger Woods Crash: Cause Of Accident Determined

The cause of Tiger Woods‘ recent car crash in California has been determined, police have confirmed.

The black boxes in Woods’ vehicle were recovered and analysed, with police saying that all of the information is now known.

However, it will not be released in the public domain without permission from Tiger’s team.

Woods has been asked if the information can be released.

“A cause has been determined,” LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

“We have all the contents of the black box. We’ve got everything completed, signed, sealed and delivered.

“However, we can’t release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel.

“There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

Related: Tiger Woods reacts to Sunday Red tributes at WGC-Workday Championship

Tiger Woods is back home in Florida after the accident in February, which saw him break his leg amonst other serious injuries.

The 15-time Major winner had a rod inserted into his leg as well as screws and pins into his foot and ankle.

Related: Woods rehab to take 1-2 years – Foot and Ankle Surgeon

Police said that Woods was fortunate to have survived the horrific crash.