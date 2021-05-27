In his first interview since his car crash in February, Tiger Woods talks about his rehab, and how it "was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

Tiger Woods Opens Up About ‘Painful’ Rehab

Speaking to Golf Digest, Woods revealed: “This has been an entirely different animal. I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

The injuries were sustained after Woods’ serious car crash, which saw him fracturing both his tibula and fibula bones in his right leg.

With the rehabilitation phase underway, Woods had no comment about his future playing career, saying: “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Despite the painful rehab, the 15-time Major champion has been pictured a number of times since the crash.

In April, Woods’ was spotted watching his son, Charlie, at a junior golf event, whilst just this week, he was pictured sharing some inspiring words of encouragement with a young girl battling Ewing’s Sarcoma.

Woods is no stranger to long periods of rehab, sustaining multiple injuries throughout his career. In 2008, he practically played on one leg to claim the US Open at Torrey Pines. After the event, Woods went on to have reconstructive surgery on his ACL in his left knee.

During the surgery, further cartilage damage was repaired and he wouldn’t return to action for nearly nine months.

In December 2017 after having a damaged disc removed from his back, Woods finally made his first competitive start in nine months at the Hero World Challenge.

As Woods recovers from his current injuries, one source of inspiration has come from Phil Mickelson’s historic victory at the PGA Championship.

After the 50-year-old’s win at Kiawah Island, Woods tweeted; “Truly inspirational to see Phil Mickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!”

Woods will have undoubtedly taken inspiration from it, and if there’s anyone in the world who can recover and get back to the top, it’s Woods.