Woods took to Twitter to congratulate Mickelson on an immense achievement

Tiger Woods reacts to Phil Mickelson’s PGA Championship win

After Phil Mickelson clinched the PGA Championship to become the oldest major champion in history, his former arch rival Tiger Woods took to Twitter to congratulate the 50-year-old on his incredible achievement.

Woods is currently sidelined after a car crash in February left him with extensive and severe injuries to his right leg and ankle, but the 15-time major winner was clearly glued to the TV – as we all were – to watch Mickelson overcome one of the strongest fields ever assembled at Kiawah Island’s brutal Ocean Course.

In a tweet Woods said: “Truly inspirational to see Phil Mickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!”

You can check out the tweet posted from the official Tiger Woods account below:

Mickelson, who actually turns 51 in a matter of weeks, began the day with a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka but quickly fell behind after bogeying the first.

However, he wouldn’t be denied and bounced back from setback after setback to outlast his opposition and lift the Wanamaker Trophy for the second time in his career, having previously tasted success in this event at Baltusrol in 2005.

In winning, Mickelson joins Lee Trevino and Nick Faldo as a six-time major champion and earns his way into the US Open for the next five years having accepted a special invite into the 2021 edition earlier this year.

And who’s to say what lefty’s win will do for Tiger’s motivation as he looks to bounce back from yet another injury.

Having seemingly rediscovered form close to his best after a number of years in the doldrums, Woods was shockingly involved in a horrific car crash in LA after hosting February’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

But if anyone can return from the sort of injuries suffered, it is 45-year-old Woods who will undoubtedly have taken no shortage of inspiration from Mickelson’s win.

While still the best part of five years shy of his 50th birthday, few would be surprised if Woods has already set his sights on breaking Mickelson’s newly established record.